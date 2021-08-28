Wellness: African Traditional Medicine Week

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lungile Phakathi - Chartered accountant and managing director at The Modern Firm
Guests
Lungile Phakathi - Chartered accountant and managing director at The Modern Firm
Today at 05:10
Explainer: Can Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 06:10
Legal battle for rights of Green Point tented community
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 06:25
Heavy rains cause breach in decommissioned Witsand landfill
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Can't travel to the UK? Neighbouring France is open to SA.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier - French Ambassador to South Africa
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier - French Ambassador to South Africa
Today at 07:07
Eskom's annual results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - Eskom Group Chief Executive
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - Eskom Group Chief Executive
Today at 07:20
How can schools make up for lost time?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Narratives in politics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Solly Moeng - Brand Reputation Management Adviser & Ceo at Donvalley
Stuart Jones
Guests
Solly Moeng - Brand Reputation Management Adviser & Ceo at Donvalley
Stuart Jones
Today at 09:15
The festival that got tour guides off their feet & tour guide assoc
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Howard - Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association
Guests
Jeremy Howard - Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Northern Cape's vaccination programme
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
George Benjamin - Corporate Affairs and Social Performance Manager at Kolomela mine at Kumba Iron Ore
Guests
George Benjamin - Corporate Affairs and Social Performance Manager at Kolomela mine at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 10:05
The History of... Telling the story of Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
edwin angless
Josette Cole - Executive Dirtector at Development Action Group
Guests
edwin angless
Josette Cole - Executive Dirtector at Development Action Group
Today at 10:30
Edu crisis: Many teachers reaching retirement, while others deal with the stresses.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Today at 11:05
Media Critique: Paralympic coverages shows disabled bodies are on the margins
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson
