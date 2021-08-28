Wellness: African Traditional Medicine Week

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lungile Phakathi - Chartered accountant and managing director at The Modern Firm
Today at 05:10
Explainer: Can Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 06:10
Legal battle for rights of Green Point tented community
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 06:25
Heavy rains cause breach in decommissioned Witsand landfill
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Can't travel to the UK? Neighbouring France is open to SA.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier - French Ambassador to South Africa
Today at 07:07
Eskom's annual results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - Eskom Group Chief Executive
Today at 07:20
How can schools make up for lost time?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Narratives in politics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Solly Moeng - Brand Reputation Management Adviser & Ceo at Donvalley
Stuart Jones
Today at 09:15
The festival that got tour guides off their feet & tour guide assoc
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Howard - Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Northern Cape's vaccination programme
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
George Benjamin - Corporate Affairs and Social Performance Manager at Kolomela mine at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 10:05
The History of... Telling the story of Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
edwin angless
Josette Cole - Executive Dirtector at Development Action Group
Today at 10:30
Edu crisis: Many teachers reaching retirement, while others deal with the stresses.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Today at 11:05
Media Critique: Paralympic coverages shows disabled bodies are on the margins
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa. 31 August 2021 4:06 PM
AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to AA spokesperson Layton Beard about the latest fuel price adjustments for September. 31 August 2021 3:19 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape... 31 August 2021 9:26 AM
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum Mandy Wiener interviews Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development at AfriForum. 31 August 2021 1:18 PM
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years' Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre. 31 August 2021 12:13 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Wellness: African Traditional Medicine Week

Wellness: African Traditional Medicine Week

28 August 2021 8:16 AM

As we mark Traditional Medicine Week, Sara-Jayne King chats to Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi  - a pre-eminent and pioneering sangoma, and the Founder & Senior Sangoma at The Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi Institute of Spiritual Healing.


SJ's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street - Razina Theba

29 August 2021 10:34 AM
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Chair starring Sandra Oh

29 August 2021 10:07 AM
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

29 August 2021 9:52 AM
Help Ladles of Love break The World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans

29 August 2021 9:19 AM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder at Ladles of Love

Talking Point: What does trans visilbility look like during Women's Month?

29 August 2021 8:46 AM
Feeding scheme MD to attempt Potjiekos world record

29 August 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of Wellington-based non-profit organisation Outside The Bowl Africa about his attempt to break the world record for the number of Potjiekos pots cooked by one person.

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

29 August 2021 7:38 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columist Ismail Lagardien takes us through the week's biggest new stories the in The Sunday New Review

The first rule of Bite Club is...

29 August 2021 7:06 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dave Pearson - a shark attack survivor who connects people from around the world who have also survived a shark attack.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

29 August 2021 6:42 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

29 August 2021 6:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara-Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

Local

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

Local

