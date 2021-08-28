Bongo Maffin's Speedy on Madiba, Michael Jackson and his latest album The Gift

Streaming issues? Report here
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme. 2 September 2021 4:29 PM
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results. 2 September 2021 8:22 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage Pippa Hudson speaks to Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 2 September 2021 5:21 PM
Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to artist and beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe about his craft. 2 September 2021 3:52 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Bongo Maffin's Speedy on Madiba, Michael Jackson and his latest album The Gift

Bongo Maffin's Speedy on Madiba, Michael Jackson and his latest album The Gift

28 August 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Bongo Maffin group member Speedy about his latest solo project 'The Gift' dropping Friday 3 September.


SJ's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street - Razina Theba

29 August 2021 10:34 AM
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Chair starring Sandra Oh

29 August 2021 10:07 AM
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

29 August 2021 9:52 AM
Help Ladles of Love break The World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans

29 August 2021 9:19 AM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder at Ladles of Love

Talking Point: What does trans visilbility look like during Women's Month?

29 August 2021 8:46 AM
Feeding scheme MD to attempt Potjiekos world record

29 August 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of Wellington-based non-profit organisation Outside The Bowl Africa about his attempt to break the world record for the number of Potjiekos pots cooked by one person.

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

29 August 2021 7:38 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columist Ismail Lagardien takes us through the week's biggest new stories the in The Sunday New Review

The first rule of Bite Club is...

29 August 2021 7:06 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dave Pearson - a shark attack survivor who connects people from around the world who have also survived a shark attack.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

29 August 2021 6:42 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

29 August 2021 6:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara-Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

Business

Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases

Lifestyle

Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

If Denel collapses, so will SA’s defence industry - warns Parly’s Cyril Xaba

2 September 2021 6:55 PM

Winde calls on Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations to level 2

2 September 2021 6:45 PM

Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

