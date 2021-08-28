My Amazing Life: Leilani Kuter

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music with Guy Buttery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guy Buttery - at ...
Today at 15:10
Cricket 'Legend' Dale Steyn has retired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dale Steyn
Today at 15:20
WWF Study: Small-scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Smith WWF Marine Programme
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Veto Powers: A new agreement between SAPS AND IPID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 16:20
Household Gardeners in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charlie Shackleton
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:45
'Testosterone' by Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carole Hooven
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the mass shootings in Umlazi. 2 September 2021 1:44 PM
'High electricity tariffs huge setback for peope trying to climb out of poverty' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to SAFCEI executive director Francesca de Gasparis about high electricity tariffs. 2 September 2021 11:49 AM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida about the launch of her children’s book. 2 September 2021 10:28 AM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
My Amazing Life: Leilani Kuter

My Amazing Life: Leilani Kuter

28 August 2021 7:48 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street - Razina Theba

29 August 2021 10:34 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Chair starring Sandra Oh

29 August 2021 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

29 August 2021 9:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help Ladles of Love break The World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans

29 August 2021 9:19 AM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder at Ladles of Love

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: What does trans visilbility look like during Women's Month?

29 August 2021 8:46 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feeding scheme MD to attempt Potjiekos world record

29 August 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of Wellington-based non-profit organisation Outside The Bowl Africa about his attempt to break the world record for the number of Potjiekos pots cooked by one person.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

29 August 2021 7:38 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columist Ismail Lagardien takes us through the week's biggest new stories the in The Sunday New Review

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first rule of Bite Club is...

29 August 2021 7:06 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dave Pearson - a shark attack survivor who connects people from around the world who have also survived a shark attack.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

29 August 2021 6:42 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

29 August 2021 6:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara-Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC drowning in debt, 'seems like a party that wants to self-destruct' - analyst

Politics

I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book

Lifestyle Local

This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Opinion Politics

Mahlodi Muofhe cleared of falsifying academic records

2 September 2021 2:41 PM

Umlazi mass shooting sparks fears of more attacks in area

2 September 2021 1:04 PM

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport 'as soon as possible'

2 September 2021 12:48 PM

