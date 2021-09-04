Wellness: How to get a pay rise

Guest: Devan Moonsamy | CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute
What on earth did journalist Carryn-Ann Nel witness in Athlone on Friday night? A dog picking up a Gatsby order?
She tells Sara-Jayne King what she saw!
Sara-Jayne King interviews Estelle Terblanche , actress, writer, producer and director of new lockdown comedy series ‘Grow’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. This week's movie/series: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adventurer and youth leader Monde Sitole tells Sara-Jayne King about his plan to summit Mount Everest without bottled oxygen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week the topic is ' Babies having babies - child and teen pregnancy in the Western Cape.'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every Sunday morning the Weekend Breakfast Show shines the spotlight on a local organisation doing good work in the community.
This week's organisation is The Lions Club of Bergvliet
Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories and give his take on the stories dominating the Sunday papers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King meets Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex - i.e. born with a vagina and internal testicles. He speaks about about the challenges and internal battles he has faced and continues to face as a intersex man.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara- Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.LISTEN TO PODCAST