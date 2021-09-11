My Amazing Life: Joseph Dittmar, A 9/11 survivor shares his story 20 years later

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Masemola - Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 06:10
Proposal for MPs homes to fill housing gap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 06:25
Themed parties are cool, but beware trademark infringements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christine Strutt - Partner and Head of Trademarks at Von Seidels
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Sentinel Ocean Alliance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marguerite Kimberley
Today at 07:07
Intelligence committee report highlights abuse of state security apparatus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - MP and member of parliament's standing committee on intelligence
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:08
Binge Club - Smart Money Woman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arese Ugwu - Author and series creator: The Smart Money Woman
Today at 08:11
Binge Club - your choice of crime, drama and comedy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:22
Recovery Clean up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Peta-Anne Drake - Teacher at Bergvliet Primary School
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Jonathon Lun- Plasma propulsion
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathon Lun
Today at 10:30
Sea Monster uses games and tech to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Soraiya Verjee
Today at 10:42
Help Mr Barber give free fades
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Boh at Home Umhlonyane Butter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Noni Masombuka
Latest Local
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Local
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors' Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams. 16 September 2021 1:05 PM
CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws. 16 September 2021 8:40 AM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 16 September 2021 2:16 PM
Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey Charlotte Killbane interviews Jaynisha Patel of Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation. 16 September 2021 1:06 PM
View all Business
Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 16 September 2021 9:53 AM
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi. 16 September 2021 9:02 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero. 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir' Mandy Wiener interviews top cop and Madiba's former bodyguard Jeremy Vearey about his new book. 16 September 2021 3:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
My Amazing Life: Joseph Dittmar, A 9/11 survivor shares his story 20 years later

My Amazing Life: Joseph Dittmar, A 9/11 survivor shares his story 20 years later

11 September 2021 7:57 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. This week, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Sara-Jayne's guest is 9/11 survivor Joe Dittmar.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Menari on Showmax

12 September 2021 10:29 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date- night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

This week's movie/series: Minari on Showmax

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 September 2021 9:35 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Hope and Healing after Suicide

12 September 2021 8:57 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

There are an estimated 23 suicides per day in South Africa and for every one of them there are at least 20 attempted suicides. Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women.

We have a full panel to discuss this very important and sensitive issue around suicide prevention, what to do, the signs to look out for and how to handle grief surrounding suicide.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Going Global for the babies - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary

12 September 2021 8:10 AM

Every Sunday morning the Weekend Breakfast Show shines the spotlight on a local organisation doing good work in the community. If you know of a local charity or organization doing good work in your community - get in touch with Sara-Jayne on sarak@primedia.co.za http://www.heartlandsbaby.org/our-story.html This week's organisation is Heartlands Baby Sanctuary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

12 September 2021 7:53 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Zain Johnson in for Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories and give his take on the stories dominating the Sunday papers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Born Intersex PART 2: Roshaante Anderson shares his story

12 September 2021 7:19 AM

Sara-Jayne King meets Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex - i.e. born with a vagina and internal testicles. He speaks about about the challenges and internal battles he has faced and continues to face as a intersex man.

What you're about to hear next is the SECOND of a two-part interview I recently recorded with a British man, Roshaante Anderson. Roshaante was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.

If you missed part 1 of this interview, click the link below:

https://omny.fm/shows/weekend-breakfast-capetalk/born-intersex-roshaante-anderson-shares-his-story

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 September 2021 6:46 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

12 September 2021 6:42 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara- Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music Feature: Mars Baby

11 September 2021 10:14 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones.

Guest: Mars Baby who is something of a nomad it seems. Born in Cape Town, raised in the US, and now living in Joburg, Jesse Meintjies, or 'Mars Baby' to his fans is a singer-songwriter, producer, and audio engineer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Weeam Williams

11 September 2021 9:48 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.

Guest: Weaam Williams | A Muslim woman screen-writer, director, and poet. She has found her voice as a woman and activist using cinema. She is a member of the Film Fatales and owner of Tribal Alchemy Productions, an independent production company which specialises in video and photographic productions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

