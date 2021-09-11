Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Hyundai Palisade.

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.



There are an estimated 23 suicides per day in South Africa and for every one of them there are at least 20 attempted suicides. Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women.



We have a full panel to discuss this very important and sensitive issue around suicide prevention, what to do, the signs to look out for and how to handle grief surrounding suicide.

