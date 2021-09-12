The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Menari on Showmax

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Masemola - Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 06:10
Proposal for MPs homes to fill housing gap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 06:25
Themed parties are cool, but beware trademark infringements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christine Strutt - Partner and Head of Trademarks at Von Seidels
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Sentinel Ocean Alliance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marguerite Kimberley
Today at 07:07
Intelligence committee report highlights abuse of state security apparatus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - MP and member of parliament's standing committee on intelligence
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:08
Binge Club - Smart Money Woman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arese Ugwu - Author and series creator: The Smart Money Woman
Today at 08:11
Binge Club - your choice of crime, drama and comedy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:22
Recovery Clean up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Peta-Anne Drake - Teacher at Bergvliet Primary School
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Jonathon Lun- Plasma propulsion
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathon Lun
Today at 10:30
Sea Monster uses games and tech to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Soraiya Verjee
Today at 10:42
Help Mr Barber give free fades
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Boh at Home Umhlonyane Butter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Noni Masombuka
