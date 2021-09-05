Born Intersex PART 1: Roshaante Anderson shares his story

Sara-Jayne King meets Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex - i.e. born with a vagina and internal testicles. He speaks about about the challenges and internal battles he has faced and continues to face as a intersex man.
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date- night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: Minari on Showmax
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.
There are an estimated 23 suicides per day in South Africa and for every one of them there are at least 20 attempted suicides. Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women.
We have a full panel to discuss this very important and sensitive issue around suicide prevention, what to do, the signs to look out for and how to handle grief surrounding suicide.
Every Sunday morning the Weekend Breakfast Show shines the spotlight on a local organisation doing good work in the community. If you know of a local charity or organization doing good work in your community - get in touch with Sara-Jayne on sarak@primedia.co.za http://www.heartlandsbaby.org/our-story.html This week's organisation is Heartlands Baby SanctuaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Zain Johnson in for Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories and give his take on the stories dominating the Sunday papers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King meets Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex - i.e. born with a vagina and internal testicles. He speaks about about the challenges and internal battles he has faced and continues to face as a intersex man.
What you're about to hear next is the SECOND of a two-part interview I recently recorded with a British man, Roshaante Anderson. Roshaante was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.
If you missed part 1 of this interview, click the link below:
https://omny.fm/shows/weekend-breakfast-capetalk/born-intersex-roshaante-anderson-shares-his-story
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara- Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones.
Guest: Mars Baby who is something of a nomad it seems. Born in Cape Town, raised in the US, and now living in Joburg, Jesse Meintjies, or 'Mars Baby' to his fans is a singer-songwriter, producer, and audio engineer.
A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Weaam Williams | A Muslim woman screen-writer, director, and poet. She has found her voice as a woman and activist using cinema. She is a member of the Film Fatales and owner of Tribal Alchemy Productions, an independent production company which specialises in video and photographic productions.