Born Intersex PART 1: Roshaante Anderson shares his story

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates SA on lockdown rules and vax rollout at 8pm The Presidency has announced that Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm tonight. 12 September 2021 6:30 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Born Intersex PART 1: Roshaante Anderson shares his story

Born Intersex PART 1: Roshaante Anderson shares his story

5 September 2021 7:07 AM

Sara-Jayne King meets Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex - i.e. born with a vagina and internal testicles. He speaks about about the challenges and internal battles he has faced and continues to face as a intersex man.


The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Menari on Showmax

12 September 2021 10:29 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date- night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

This week's movie/series: Minari on Showmax

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 September 2021 9:35 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

Talking Point: Hope and Healing after Suicide

12 September 2021 8:57 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

There are an estimated 23 suicides per day in South Africa and for every one of them there are at least 20 attempted suicides. Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women.

We have a full panel to discuss this very important and sensitive issue around suicide prevention, what to do, the signs to look out for and how to handle grief surrounding suicide.

Going Global for the babies - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary

12 September 2021 8:10 AM

Every Sunday morning the Weekend Breakfast Show shines the spotlight on a local organisation doing good work in the community. If you know of a local charity or organization doing good work in your community - get in touch with Sara-Jayne on sarak@primedia.co.za http://www.heartlandsbaby.org/our-story.html This week's organisation is Heartlands Baby Sanctuary

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

12 September 2021 7:53 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Zain Johnson in for Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories and give his take on the stories dominating the Sunday papers.

Born Intersex PART 2: Roshaante Anderson shares his story

12 September 2021 7:19 AM

Sara-Jayne King meets Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex - i.e. born with a vagina and internal testicles. He speaks about about the challenges and internal battles he has faced and continues to face as a intersex man.

What you're about to hear next is the SECOND of a two-part interview I recently recorded with a British man, Roshaante Anderson. Roshaante was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.

If you missed part 1 of this interview, click the link below:

https://omny.fm/shows/weekend-breakfast-capetalk/born-intersex-roshaante-anderson-shares-his-story

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 September 2021 6:46 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

12 September 2021 6:42 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara- Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

Music Feature: Mars Baby

11 September 2021 10:14 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones.

Guest: Mars Baby who is something of a nomad it seems. Born in Cape Town, raised in the US, and now living in Joburg, Jesse Meintjies, or 'Mars Baby' to his fans is a singer-songwriter, producer, and audio engineer.

The Profile: Weeam Williams

11 September 2021 9:48 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.

Guest: Weaam Williams | A Muslim woman screen-writer, director, and poet. She has found her voice as a woman and activist using cinema. She is a member of the Film Fatales and owner of Tribal Alchemy Productions, an independent production company which specialises in video and photographic productions.

[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates SA on lockdown rules and vax rollout at 8pm

Local

'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem

Politics

Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man

Lifestyle World

EWN Highlights

Level 2 lockdown? Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday night

12 September 2021 5:22 PM

Zikalala condemns "brutal assassinations" of 3 ANC members in Inanda

12 September 2021 4:07 PM

EC woman arrested for orchestrating hit on her husband & mother-in-law aged 81

12 September 2021 3:33 PM

