Talking Point: Why I've Chosen To Be Celibate

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week's topic: Why I've Chosen To Be Celibate Can you imagine a life without sex?



This morning on Talking Point we’re exploring why people choose to be celibate, the reasons why some people choose to abstain from sex.