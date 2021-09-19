Talking Point: Why I've Chosen To Be Celibate

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:26
Replay: Sparkle Interview
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: Should non-black hair salons be required to train in 'black hair'?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kavuli Nyali
Candice Thurston - Founder at Candy and Co.
Safeera Neacsu (Pronounced NEE-UTCHOO)
Refilwe Moloto - Breakfast Host at CapeTalk
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition: Pamela Anderson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
SJ's Bookclub: Mokgadi Itsweng - Veggielicious
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
07:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday ni... 2 October 2021 9:42 AM
Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week. 2 October 2021 8:54 AM
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections. 1 October 2021 10:35 AM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 October 2021 7:50 AM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend. 1 October 2021 3:05 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Talking Point: Why I've Chosen To Be Celibate

Talking Point: Why I've Chosen To Be Celibate

19 September 2021 8:51 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week's topic: Why I've Chosen To Be Celibate Can you imagine a life without sex?

This morning on Talking Point we’re exploring why people choose to be celibate, the reasons why some people choose to abstain from sex.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Music with Lungi Naidoo

2 October 2021 10:07 AM

South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo, follows up the release of her recent singles 'Feel Good' and 'About You' with her latest dance floor inspired single  'Azania' on 17th September, taken from her forthcoming EP 'COURAGE' which is set for release on 24 September across all DSPs. 

The Profile: Robin Adams

2 October 2021 9:53 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Journalist and broadcaster Robin Adams

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Alfa Guilia

2 October 2021 9:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

This week Melinda reviews the Alfa Guilia

What next for the music of disgraced singer R Kelly convicted of sex crimes this week?

2 October 2021 8:45 AM

Sara-Jayne King asks 947 station manager Thando Makhunga ‘What next for the music of disgraced singer R Kelly convicted of sex crimes this week?’ Martin Myers, formerly BMG record exec also shares his thoughts.

WELLNESS: Doctor's Surgery - It's open line

2 October 2021 8:11 AM

Each Saturday morning on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.
On the first Saturday of each month, it's Dr's Surgery with Dr. Charl van Loggernberg answering listener questions on a range of health-related issues. 

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

2 October 2021 7:45 AM

He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morning.

SJ's Top Picks

2 October 2021 7:40 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.
If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za

This week:
African Folk Tales Festival - Masque Theatre, Muizenberg
Rupaul's Drag race quiz night
Craig Hinds at Camel Rock 

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Boss Baby: Family Business

26 September 2021 10:30 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date- night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

This week's movie/series: The Boss Baby: Family Business

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

26 September 2021 10:28 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection

26 September 2021 9:15 AM

Guest: Feroz Koor | Head of sustainability at Woolworths South Africa

Trending

MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire

Local

'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'

Local

Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Trump asks court to get him back on Twitter

2 October 2021 7:02 PM

DRC leader wants 'frank' cooperation in WHO sex abuse probe

2 October 2021 6:27 PM

Eastern Cape police re-arrest 2 of 12 escaped prisoners

2 October 2021 4:07 PM

