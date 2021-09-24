The Outdoor report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Alexandra Parker - Senior Researcher at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:05
Ma-Afrika Hotels wins final Business Interruption insurance battle against Santam
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Wooley
Today at 16:20
The Citrus Growers Association demands action from Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hardman
Today at 16:55
The Kehla Sithole Suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde COVID Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The DA has removed the offensive KZN Posters with an apology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 17:45
Glamorous camping! The innovative Apex Glamping project.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Buchanan
Latest Local
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries. 7 October 2021 11:33 AM
Boksburg tiger owners aren't committing crime - big cats kept as pets in Gauteng Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to wildlife conservationist Lizaene Cornwall about the pet tiger living next door to a cre... 7 October 2021 11:08 AM
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support. 7 October 2021 10:27 AM
View all Local
David Mabuza 'fit and energised' on ANC campaign trail since return from Russia Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about David Mabuza on the ANC campaign tr... 7 October 2021 2:09 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the suspension of national top cop Khehla Sit... 7 October 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm. 7 October 2021 1:06 PM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Business
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child' Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa. 7 October 2021 3:22 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday. 7 October 2021 7:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria. 7 October 2021 2:01 PM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
View all World
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
The Outdoor report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor report with Jeff Ayliffe

24 September 2021 6:37 AM

We cross to Jeff Ayliffe for our weekend Outdoor Report.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds - No Time To Die

3 October 2021 11:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

3 October 2021 9:32 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Bookclub: Mokgadi Itsweng - Veggielicious

3 October 2021 9:21 AM

Sara-Jayne King interviews local and international authors about their books and brings you literary industry-related news.

Guest: Mokgadi Itsweng

Book: Veggielicious

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: ‘White salons, black hair’

3 October 2021 8:56 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week’s Talking Point: we’re taking a look at this new law through a South African lens, what are the experiences of black women here when it comes to having their hair care needs met and would we ever see such law come into force in South Africa?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

3 October 2021 7:56 AM

We've got the latest on news making headlines both here at home and further afield with Ismail Lagardien in Cape Town and Katie MacDonald in Sydney- it's the Sunday News Review

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Lungi Naidoo

2 October 2021 10:07 AM

South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo, follows up the release of her recent singles 'Feel Good' and 'About You' with her latest dance floor inspired single  'Azania' on 17th September, taken from her forthcoming EP 'COURAGE' which is set for release on 24 September across all DSPs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Robin Adams

2 October 2021 9:53 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Journalist and broadcaster Robin Adams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Alfa Guilia

2 October 2021 9:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

This week Melinda reviews the Alfa Guilia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What next for the music of disgraced singer R Kelly convicted of sex crimes this week?

2 October 2021 8:45 AM

Sara-Jayne King asks 947 station manager Thando Makhunga ‘What next for the music of disgraced singer R Kelly convicted of sex crimes this week?’ Martin Myers, formerly BMG record exec also shares his thoughts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WELLNESS: Doctor's Surgery - It's open line

2 October 2021 8:11 AM

Each Saturday morning on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.
On the first Saturday of each month, it's Dr's Surgery with Dr. Charl van Loggernberg answering listener questions on a range of health-related issues. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice

Politics

Boksburg tiger owners aren't committing crime - big cats kept as pets in Gauteng

Local

Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu criticises ANC for lack of leadership dealing with corruption, job losses

7 October 2021 1:56 PM

DA removing controversial ‘heroes’ posters in Phoenix

7 October 2021 1:34 PM

Fire at Carletonville Hospital caused by arson, probe finds

7 October 2021 1:29 PM

