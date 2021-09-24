The Outdoor report with Jeff Ayliffe

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King interviews local and international authors about their books and brings you literary industry-related news.
Guest: Mokgadi Itsweng
Book: Veggielicious
Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week's Talking Point: we're taking a look at this new law through a South African lens, what are the experiences of black women here when it comes to having their hair care needs met and would we ever see such law come into force in South Africa?
We've got the latest on news making headlines both here at home and further afield with Ismail Lagardien in Cape Town and Katie MacDonald in Sydney- it's the Sunday News Review
South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo, follows up the release of her recent singles 'Feel Good' and 'About You' with her latest single 'Azania' on 17th September, taken from her forthcoming EP 'COURAGE' which is set for release on 24 September across all DSPs.
A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Journalist and broadcaster Robin Adams
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
This week Melinda reviews the Alfa Guilia
Sara-Jayne King asks 947 station manager Thando Makhunga 'What next for the music of disgraced singer R Kelly convicted of sex crimes this week?' Martin Myers, formerly BMG record exec also shares his thoughts.
Each Saturday morning on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.
On the first Saturday of each month, it's Dr's Surgery with Dr. Charl van Loggernberg answering listener questions on a range of health-related issues.