Paris-Cape Town bakery

It’s the caricature of France, a person wearing a beret and carrying a baguette, or French loaf as we tend to call it, under their arm. But it is true that the country has a long tradition of making all kinds of delicious bread and you cannot have a meal in France without some on the table. So, it’s no surprise that the Paris-Cape Town bakery, which opened its doors in June, was recently

named as a new hotspot by the prestigious food guide, Eat Out. Situated on the Main Road in Sea Pont near the Artem Centre, it’s owned by Parisian businessman, Laurent Bezaudun, and offers a wide range of bread, quiches, sandwiches, and pastries. And they’re all made according to age-old traditions by three French bakers and pastry chefs, including our guest today, Serena Obadia.