The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week’s Talking Point: we’re taking a look at this new law through a South African lens, what are the experiences of black women here when it comes to having their hair care needs met and would we ever see such law come into force in South Africa?

