The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

When TikTok burst onto the social media platform scene a few years back it provided a platform for, mostly young people, to generate and share all sorts of content, but in the main, it seemed to be impossibly attractive teenagers dancing to Justin Beiber and doing lipsyncing funny audio clips.

But, with over 800 million users, almost half of whom are aged between 16-24, TikTok also offers a space for younger people to offer each other support and solidarity. At that's how my next guest has managed to accumulate a 40-thousand strong following on the app with more than 1.2 million views.

Max Sellwood is part of a growing number of young people using the platform to talk about mental health, in an effort to banish the stigma attached to conditions like anxiety, depression, and OCE.

