The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:53
Mayoral Candidate Rapid Fire- Fadiel Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheryl Hendricks - Executive director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Film director Uga Carlini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Uga Carlini
Today at 13:33
Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizanne van der Spuy
Kieran Whyte
Today at 13:40
Restaurant news with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What to do if a tenant is late on rent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Today at 17:05
Interview: Gert van Rooyen house
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Park - Chairman at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association
Latest Local
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Three suspects nabbed in Atlantis dog fighting event - and more arrests expected Cape Town’s law enforcement officers and inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA 11 October 2021 10:41 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness' Sara-Jayne King hosts a discussion as organisations helping the homeless use the local elections to draw attention to the issue. 10 October 2021 3:28 PM
Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. 11 October 2021 10:18 AM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

3 October 2021 7:56 AM

We've got the latest on news making headlines both here at home and further afield with Ismail Lagardien in Cape Town and Katie MacDonald in Sydney- it's the Sunday News Review


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub: Andrew Cotter: Dog Days - A Year With Olive and Mabel

10 October 2021 10:07 AM

Sara-Jayne King interviews local and international authors about their books and brings you literary industry-related news.
Guest: Andrew Cotter
Book: Dog Days  - A Year With Olive and Mabel

Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

10 October 2021 9:45 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week's movie/series: Midnight Mass on Netflix

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

10 October 2021 9:37 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

TikTok: it's not just dancing and voiceovers - it's a space for Gen Zers to talk about mental health

10 October 2021 9:10 AM

When TikTok burst onto the social media platform scene a few years back it provided a platform for, mostly young people, to generate and share all sorts of content, but in the main, it seemed to be impossibly attractive teenagers dancing to Justin Beiber and doing lipsyncing funny audio clips.
But, with over 800 million users, almost half of whom are aged between 16-24, TikTok also offers a space for younger people to offer each other support and solidarity. At that's how my next guest has managed to accumulate a 40-thousand strong following on the app with more than 1.2 million views. 
Max Sellwood is part of a growing number of young people using the platform to talk about mental health, in an effort to banish the stigma attached to conditions like anxiety, depression, and OCE.

Talking Point: Homelessness

10 October 2021 9:00 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

This morning we’re joined by a panel to discuss World Homeless Day and the National Homeless Manifesto.

Guests

1) Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt | Director at U-Turn Homeless Ministries

2) And William Syce | A former resident at U-turn

My Amazing Life: A boy called Mical - Mike Jones Dyslexia Awareness Day

10 October 2021 8:21 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives
of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. This week's guest is British entrepreneur Mike Jones, founder of the dsylexia learning program Nessy.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

10 October 2021 8:07 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today, and he catches up with Cape Town Cycle Tour's David Bellairs.

The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

10 October 2021 7:53 AM

Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney join Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad. 

SA's newest singing sensation Mikhale Jones joins SJK in studio

9 October 2021 10:13 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones.


Guest: Mikhale Jones

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Kia Sportage GT Line

9 October 2021 9:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

This week Melinda reviews the new Kia Sportage GT Line

Trending

COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

UK police end review of Andrew allegations

11 October 2021 10:55 AM

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

11 October 2021 10:53 AM

Marumo Gallants coach sacked for abusing technical director after Arrows loss

11 October 2021 10:49 AM

