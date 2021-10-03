The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

We've got the latest on news making headlines both here at home and further afield with Ismail Lagardien in Cape Town and Katie MacDonald in Sydney- it's the Sunday News Review
Sara-Jayne King interviews local and international authors about their books and brings you literary industry-related news.
Guest: Andrew Cotter
Book: Dog Days - A Year With Olive and Mabel
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: Midnight Mass on Netflix
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
When TikTok burst onto the social media platform scene a few years back it provided a platform for, mostly young people, to generate and share all sorts of content, but in the main, it seemed to be impossibly attractive teenagers dancing to Justin Beiber and doing lipsyncing funny audio clips.
But, with over 800 million users, almost half of whom are aged between 16-24, TikTok also offers a space for younger people to offer each other support and solidarity. At that's how my next guest has managed to accumulate a 40-thousand strong following on the app with more than 1.2 million views.
Max Sellwood is part of a growing number of young people using the platform to talk about mental health, in an effort to banish the stigma attached to conditions like anxiety, depression, and OCE.
Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.
This morning we’re joined by a panel to discuss World Homeless Day and the National Homeless Manifesto.
Guests
1) Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt | Director at U-Turn Homeless Ministries
2) And William Syce | A former resident at U-turn
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives
of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. This week's guest is British entrepreneur Mike Jones, founder of the dsylexia learning program Nessy.
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today, and he catches up with Cape Town Cycle Tour's David Bellairs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney join Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad.LISTEN TO PODCAST
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones.
Guest: Mikhale Jones
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
This week Melinda reviews the new Kia Sportage GT Line