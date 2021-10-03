The UK Report with Gavin Grey

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Avoiding secondary trauma of GBV victims
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Local government elections
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Is South Africa losing human potential because of cognitive stunting of children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Louis Benjamin - at Independent educational consultant
Today at 16:20
Marie-Noelle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marie-Noelle Nwokolo - at Brenthurst Foundation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Health Dept resending SMSes with vaccination code and link to access certificate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to national EVDS project manager Milani Wolmarans about the Covid-19 vaccination certificate. 13 October 2021 10:52 AM
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents' Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
There’s huge hunger in South Africa; it could’ve been you - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the "2021 Social Justice Champion". 13 October 2021 9:07 AM
Orania's Joost Strydom: Manage friction through 'communities based on culture' Orania movement head Joost Strydom speaks to Africa Melane about Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi's statement that Orania will go.' 13 October 2021 7:20 AM
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
The story of Spur, founded 54 years ago with R4000 and a taste for life Lester Kiewit interviews Spur Steak Ranch founder Allen Ambor. 13 October 2021 10:47 AM
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital. 12 October 2021 7:50 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

3 October 2021 9:32 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe


SJ's Bookclub: Andrew Cotter: Dog Days - A Year With Olive and Mabel

10 October 2021 10:07 AM

Sara-Jayne King interviews local and international authors about their books and brings you literary industry-related news.
Guest: Andrew Cotter
Book: Dog Days  - A Year With Olive and Mabel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

10 October 2021 9:45 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week's movie/series: Midnight Mass on Netflix

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

10 October 2021 9:37 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TikTok: it's not just dancing and voiceovers - it's a space for Gen Zers to talk about mental health

10 October 2021 9:10 AM

When TikTok burst onto the social media platform scene a few years back it provided a platform for, mostly young people, to generate and share all sorts of content, but in the main, it seemed to be impossibly attractive teenagers dancing to Justin Beiber and doing lipsyncing funny audio clips.
But, with over 800 million users, almost half of whom are aged between 16-24, TikTok also offers a space for younger people to offer each other support and solidarity. At that's how my next guest has managed to accumulate a 40-thousand strong following on the app with more than 1.2 million views. 
Max Sellwood is part of a growing number of young people using the platform to talk about mental health, in an effort to banish the stigma attached to conditions like anxiety, depression, and OCE.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Homelessness

10 October 2021 9:00 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

This morning we’re joined by a panel to discuss World Homeless Day and the National Homeless Manifesto.

Guests

1) Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt | Director at U-Turn Homeless Ministries

2) And William Syce | A former resident at U-turn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Amazing Life: A boy called Mical - Mike Jones Dyslexia Awareness Day

10 October 2021 8:21 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives
of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. This week's guest is British entrepreneur Mike Jones, founder of the dsylexia learning program Nessy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

10 October 2021 8:07 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today, and he catches up with Cape Town Cycle Tour's David Bellairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

10 October 2021 7:53 AM

Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney join Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's newest singing sensation Mikhale Jones joins SJK in studio

9 October 2021 10:13 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones.


Guest: Mikhale Jones

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Kia Sportage GT Line

9 October 2021 9:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

This week Melinda reviews the new Kia Sportage GT Line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Orania's Joost Strydom: Manage friction through 'communities based on culture'

Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

There’s huge hunger in South Africa; it could’ve been you - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Local

EWN Highlights

145 babies abandoned in 2020, Gauteng Health MEC Mokgethi reveals

13 October 2021 10:23 AM

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman named Social Justice Champion of 2021

13 October 2021 9:24 AM

No strings attached to vehicles gifted to congregants, says CT pastor

13 October 2021 8:53 AM

