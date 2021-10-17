The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder Ex-policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing five relatives and her boyfriend for life-insurance payouts 23 October 2021 3:32 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
View all Local
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
View all Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend. 23 October 2021 9:12 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 October 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 22 October 2021 4:50 PM
'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner' Pippa Hudson explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist. 22 October 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
View all Sport
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to stage with new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' Afternoon presenter John Maytham speaks to South Africa's favourite satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys. 22 October 2021 7:00 PM
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah about his writing career and his recent Nobel Prize win. 22 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Entertainment
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

17 October 2021 7:44 AM

Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Music with Una Rams

23 October 2021 10:17 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones
Guest: Una Rams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Cape Epic crossing

23 October 2021 10:14 AM

Liesl van Westhuizen gives us an update on the Cape Epic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Brandon Phillips

23 October 2021 9:39 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond. Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest:  Brandon Philips, resident conductor and principal bassoon of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Looking at the Ford Raptor Ranger

23 October 2021 9:08 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda has been cruising in the special edition Ford Raptor Ranger

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homeschooling: The pros and cons

23 October 2021 8:41 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Stefan Botha, CEO - Optimi Home to talk about the increase in the number of learners in SA enrolling for homeschooling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Job Hopping - Does it help or hinder your career

23 October 2021 8:29 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Today Sara-Jayne is joined by an industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts to talk about the pros and cons of job-hopping.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

23 October 2021 8:14 AM

He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Top Picks

23 October 2021 7:55 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

This week
Wonderful conversation and insights Kim-Lee! Shirley Zinn
European Film Festival (SA) 
Top Gun is showing this weekend at the Galileo Drive-In at Stellenbosch Vineyards

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Bookclub

17 October 2021 10:30 AM

Sara-Jayne King interviews local and international authors about their books and brings you literary industry-related news.

Guest: Ivan Johnson

Book: But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Maid

17 October 2021 9:51 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

This week's movie/series: Maid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend

Local Lifestyle

'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder

Local

What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?

Sport

EWN Highlights

Gauteng races to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 to thwart fourth wave

23 October 2021 2:16 PM

Two men arrested after 11 people found in captivity in Soweto

23 October 2021 1:13 PM

Kohli says Pakistan 'very strong' ahead of T20 blockbuster

23 October 2021 12:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA