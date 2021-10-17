The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones
Guest: Una Rams
Liesl van Westhuizen gives us an update on the Cape Epic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond. Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Brandon Philips, resident conductor and principal bassoon of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda has been cruising in the special edition Ford Raptor RangerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Stefan Botha, CEO - Optimi Home to talk about the increase in the number of learners in SA enrolling for homeschooling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Today Sara-Jayne is joined by an industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts to talk about the pros and cons of job-hopping.LISTEN TO PODCAST
He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.
This week
European Film Festival (SA)
Top Gun is showing this weekend at the Galileo Drive-In at Stellenbosch Vineyards
Sara-Jayne King interviews local and international authors about their books and brings you literary industry-related news.
Guest: Ivan Johnson
Book: But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: Maid