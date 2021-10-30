Unseen International: The first gender equal pageant in the world

Entries are open for the second edition of South Africa's first gender-equal pageant. Unseen International is the countries first unconventional pageant where, according to the organizers, beauty isn't a factor - it's also gender-equal, welcoming competitors regardless of how they may identify. To find out more, let's welcome Charina Joubert, Founder of Unseen International and Danny Doman, was earlier this month was crowned winner of this year’s pageant: