Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.
If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to. Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts and Amy Jones
Guest: Latheem Gabriel
To answer your questions this morning, we’ re joined by Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson at Old Mutual InsureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
This week Melinda has been cruising in the new Toyota Corolla Cross.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to the South African Bone Marrow Registry about the lack of black stem cell donors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morningLISTEN TO PODCAST
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: Love, Sex and Goop on Netflix
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Zain to unpack some of the week's top stories from homeLISTEN TO PODCAST