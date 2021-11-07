The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe - Sunday 7 November

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom: Load shedding continues for the week ahead - and it may hit higher stages Stage 2 load shedding will continue throughout the week. 7 November 2021 4:13 PM
Spike in distressed animals admitted to SPCA in Guy Fawkes aftermath Illegal fireworks discharged on Guy Fawkes Day have left many stray, panicked, or injured animals in Cape Town. 7 November 2021 2:35 PM
Dating while living with a disability: "Why shouldn't I be in a relationship?' A panel of guests discusses their experiences of dating and relationships while living with a disability. 7 November 2021 12:38 PM
View all Local
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
View all Politics
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90% John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The... 5 November 2021 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
View all World
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe - Sunday 7 November

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe - Sunday 7 November

7 November 2021 8:51 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today


The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds - Marvel Studios’ Eternals

7 November 2021 12:16 PM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 November 2021 12:06 PM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

Motorbike Safety in Summer

7 November 2021 9:22 AM

So with summer on its way and with lots of motorcycle enthusiasts choosing NOT to ride during the cold months, bikers are being reminded to sharpen up their road reflexes and get their heads back in the game for summer.

Recently SJ spoke to Western Province Motorcyle Club Chairman Wayne Arendse who shared some top tips for riders on getting safe for summer:

Talking Point: Dating while living with a disability

7 November 2021 8:49 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

This week's discussion topic: Dating while living with a disability

The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

7 November 2021 8:03 AM

Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad.

MUSIC FEATURE: Latheem Gabriel

6 November 2021 10:08 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to. Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts and Amy Jones

Guest: Latheem Gabriel

Travel bug bit? What to know before you go

6 November 2021 9:52 AM

To answer your questions this morning, we’ re joined by Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson at Old Mutual Insure

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson - the new Toyota Corolla Cross.

6 November 2021 9:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

This week Melinda has been cruising in the new Toyota Corolla Cross.

Lack of black stem cell donors in SA

6 November 2021 8:46 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to the South African Bone Marrow Registry about the lack of black stem cell donors.

Eskom: Load shedding continues for the week ahead - and it may hit higher stages

Local

Beware of car break-ins at Platteklip Gorge parking, says local outdoorsman

Local

Spike in distressed animals admitted to SPCA in Guy Fawkes aftermath

Local

NW police arrest man connected to girlfriends murder

7 November 2021 6:21 PM

Sierra Leone must learn from tanker blast, says president

7 November 2021 5:50 PM

Mali rights violators must be brought to justice: UN

7 November 2021 5:06 PM

