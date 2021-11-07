Motorbike Safety in Summer

So with summer on its way and with lots of motorcycle enthusiasts choosing NOT to ride during the cold months, bikers are being reminded to sharpen up their road reflexes and get their heads back in the game for summer.
Recently SJ spoke to Western Province Motorcyle Club Chairman Wayne Arendse who shared some top tips for riders on getting safe for summer:
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.
This week's discussion topic: Dating while living with a disability
Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad.LISTEN TO PODCAST
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to. Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts and Amy Jones
Guest: Latheem Gabriel
To answer your questions this morning, we’ re joined by Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson at Old Mutual InsureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
This week Melinda has been cruising in the new Toyota Corolla Cross.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to the South African Bone Marrow Registry about the lack of black stem cell donors.LISTEN TO PODCAST