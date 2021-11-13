SJ's Top Picks

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za



This week:

DARG MARKET at Darg Farm, Hout Bay

You Should Be Dancing - Kalk Bay Theatre

Take The Stage at V and A Waterfront: Nobhule Ashanti

ArtsUnite at GrandWest