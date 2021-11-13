The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morning and he catches up with Rene Leeuner of Two Oceans Aquarium.
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date- night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: Encanto
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today
Research suggests that if you are a young man living in an informal settlement in South Africa, you are much more likely to be the victim of crime. But what opportunities are available to these men to help them deal with their feeling of vulnerability?
Trish Zweig is a lecturer at Stellenbosch University’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction (RADAR).
Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad.
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones
Guest: LordKez
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda reviews the Hyundai Staria.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Family Constellation Therapist facilitator Lindiwe Mthembu-Salter about how this type of therapy can help heal deep-rooted family trauma.
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.
This week Sara-Jayne speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance about the county’s diabetes crisis.