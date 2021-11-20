Working from home and your tax deductions

Working from home is part of our “new normal” and home offices are predicted to remain a permanent feature of many employment relationships going forward – but what does that mean for you financially?

SARS says that employees and their employers should be given the opportunity to claim tax deductions, but says workers are allowed to claim for home office expenses only under very specific circumstances.

Guest: Charmaine Germishuys Senior Manager: Tax Services - PricewaterhouseCoopers