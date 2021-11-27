Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Audi Q5

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda has been cruising in the new Audi Q5.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: A Boy Called Christmas
Cast: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant (voice), Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith
