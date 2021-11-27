The Profile: Jamie Bartlett

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Booster jabs 101
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Pricey PCR tests follow up: CT based biotechnologist produces Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen tests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Uys
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist: Eversdal Primary school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Chelsey Delaney
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Two weeks ago the UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Thompson
Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa
Today at 10:30
Help! I’m a restaurant owner who got a tough review on social media
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ward councillor slams justice system amid delays in Bonteheuwel child porn case Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie. 10 December 2021 7:48 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
View all Politics
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
The Profile: Jamie Bartlett

The Profile: Jamie Bartlett

27 November 2021 9:23 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.

Guest: Actor Jamie Bartlett


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Boy Called Christmas

5 December 2021 9:45 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week's movie/series: A Boy Called Christmas
Cast: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant (voice), Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

5 December 2021 9:39 AM

Guest: Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

5 December 2021 8:27 AM

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

5 December 2021 7:45 AM

Guest: Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

4 December 2021 10:02 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: SA's rising star Gabrielle de Gama

4 December 2021 9:59 AM

Guest: Gabrielle de Gama 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Lexus ES

4 December 2021 9:11 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meet the man behind the award-winning podcast Guardians of the River

4 December 2021 8:36 AM

Guest: Dr Steve Boyes  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr's Surgery: Monthly health Q and A with Dr Charl

4 December 2021 8:19 AM

Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Top Picks

4 December 2021 7:33 AM

Guest: Jane Ginsberg | Volunteer at TEARS, Nandi Mlala and Claire Phillips 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

Local

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

Business Local Lifestyle Politics

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Izindona, amakhosi urged to work together amid killings in KZN

10 December 2021 8:04 AM

WATCH LIVE: Health dept gives update on COVID-19, booster shots

10 December 2021 7:39 AM

NCC: We have reasonable suspicion that Grandisync CC provided unsafe noodles

10 December 2021 6:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA