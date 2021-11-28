Artscape gives thanks to those who supported the institution throughout the pandemic, and throughout the past 50 years.

The Artscape will host a Thanksgiving Concert on tonight at 6pm, in acknowledgement to its patrons, partners, sponsors and stakeholders who continued to support the theatre during one of the most difficult periods for the arts industry. The concert is in collaboration with the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and the Associated Arts Companies at Artscape.



To tell us more is Artscape CEO Marlene Le Roux