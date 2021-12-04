Dr's Surgery: Monthly health Q and A with Dr Charl

Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from abroad
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: The Unforgiveable
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis
Athena Laz is a counseling psychologist, dream expert, and fourth-generation intuitive. Her online site, www.athenalaz.com, is a global platform that merges spiritual wisdom with psychological know-how. She's also the author of a new book The Alchemy of Your Dreams which teaches readers how to interpret their dreams in order to achieve more in their waking lives. She joins us now to tell us more about the book and to take your calls about YOUR dreams
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today
Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts and Amy Jones
Guest: Naima Kay
SAMA award-winning musician Naima Kay has released the first lead single of the year - a duet called Umlilo, with Kelly Khumalo.
Since exploding onto the scene with her debut album Naima has worked with some of the best in the business and earned herself kudos as one of South Africa's favorite female vocalists...
A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Today it's radio and TV personality Zoe Brown to tell us all about her new home and debut movie. Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Zoe Brown
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda reviews the VW Tiguan.
A couple of weeks back during a family meeting, the President spoke about the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccinations in South Africa and said a government task team had been convened to "undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations,”.
Shortly after that, a local eatery in Seapoint, the Duchess of Wisbeach informed customers via its social media pages that in order to dine with them customers would need to show a vaccination passport or present a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.
The owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach Theresa Beukes joined Sara-Jayne for a conversation about her decision.