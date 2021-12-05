The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

A couple of weeks back during a family meeting, the President spoke about the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccinations in South Africa and said a government task team had been convened to "undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations,”.

Shortly after that, a local eatery in Seapoint, the Duchess of Wisbeach informed customers via its social media pages that in order to dine with them customers would need to show a vaccination passport or present a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

The owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach Theresa Beukes joined Sara-Jayne for a conversation about her decision.

