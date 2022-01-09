The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today
SJ speaks to authorsQarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, and Gail Schimmel about their new book Chasing Marian.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's series: After Life
Cast: Ricky Gervais
Written, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais
Gayle Edmunds joins us for the weekly movie or series review and this week we will be talking about:
Name of the movie: the series After Life
Plot:
Interesting facts: The third and final season premiered on Netflix this month.
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe
Tribe Sober is hosting a Dry January Challenge to raise funds for Earthchild which works with over 2-thousand children in Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha. They teach the kids healthy living skills and yoga. The founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourmand is here to tell us more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.
Being a first-year student is exciting but also scary because you don't know what to expect. Drop-out rates in the first year of university are high worldwide so it's important to understand how the university is different from the last school you attended. Here to give students advice on how to make it through their first year is the General Manager at the Independent Institute of Education, Peter Kriel.
Jeff speaks to Mark Dixon of Garden Route Trails.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney join Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Yonda Thomas
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda reviews the new BMW 4 Series Coupe.