Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: National Debt Counsellors' Association
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
MISC INTERVIEW: Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lelona Mbobosi
Abongile Mbaba
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Londie London The Real Housewives of Durban
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Londie London
Latest Local
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA. 20 January 2022 12:08 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend Spare a thought for Wellington, where temperatures will soar to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday. 20 January 2022 10:06 AM
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9% Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI. 19 January 2022 6:39 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

9 January 2022 7:34 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today


SJ's Book Club: Top SA women authors join forces to write novel about friendship - Chasing Marian

16 January 2022 10:19 AM

SJ speaks to authorsQarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, and Gail Schimmel about their new book Chasing Marian.

Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

16 January 2022 9:45 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week's series:  After Life
Cast: Ricky Gervais
Written, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais
Gayle Edmunds joins us for the weekly movie or series review and this week we will be talking about: 
Name of the movie:  the series After Life
Plot:
Cast: Ricky Gervais
Director: Ricky Gervais
Interesting facts: The third and final season premiered on Netflix this month.

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

16 January 2022 9:36 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe
Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe - morning Gavin.

Dry January to raise funds for Earthchild

16 January 2022 9:07 AM

Tribe Sober is hosting a Dry January Challenge to raise funds for Earthchild which works with over 2-thousand children in Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha. They teach the kids healthy living skills and yoga. The founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourmand  is here to tell us more.

Ho to make it through your first year of university

16 January 2022 8:39 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.
Being a first-year student is exciting but also scary because you don't know what to expect. Drop-out rates in the first year of university are high worldwide so it's important to understand how the university is different from the last school you attended. Here to give students advice on how to make it through their first year is the General Manager at the Independent Institute of Education, Peter Kriel. 

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

16 January 2022 8:05 AM

Jeff speaks to Mark Dixon of Garden Route Trails.

The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

16 January 2022 7:52 AM

Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien and correspondent Katie MacDonald in Sydney join Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad. 

Music with Mikhaela Faye

15 January 2022 10:08 AM
The Profile: Yonda Thomas

15 January 2022 9:48 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Yonda Thomas

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: BMW 4 series Coupe

15 January 2022 9:20 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda reviews the new BMW 4 Series Coupe.

Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour

Local

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

Global COVID cases and deaths soar, but signs of slowdown

21 January 2022 8:47 PM

Gauteng paramedics march against attacks by criminals

21 January 2022 8:11 PM

Mali bids state farewell to ex-president Keita

21 January 2022 7:58 PM

