Stash Investment App

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

Being a first-year student is exciting but also scary because you don't know what to expect. Drop-out rates in the first year of university are high worldwide so it's important to understand how the university is different from the last school you attended. Here to give students advice on how to make it through their first year is the General Manager at the Independent Institute of Education, Peter Kriel.

arrow_forward