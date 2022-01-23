The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald

Guest: Ismail Lagardien Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist and correspondent Katie MacDonald
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones
Guest: David “Qadasi” Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe
A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Stuart Forest
We speak to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week she looks at the updated Ford Raptor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A new Gen 3 car has been launched in Monaco. It will race in its first e-Prix this weekend. Independent motoring journalist Ian MacLaren tells us more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A play about the life and work of South African artist Irma Stern will run at the Artscape Theatre from the 5th to the 14th of May. Here to tell us more is director Iman Isaacs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.
It's World Veterinary Day today and we're doing something a little different for our wellness feature. We're focusing on the fitness regime of an Austrian-born woman vet who looks after over 100 big cats at the Lions Rock Sanctuary near Bethlehem in the Free State. Joining me on the line now is Christine Steyrer.
Jeff with a guide into what's happening in the Western Cape outdoor world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Pick 'n Pay Food and Wine Festival
West Coast Writers Circle
City Nature Challenge 2022
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie: The Lost City, action-comedy
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum
Director: Aaron Nee and Adam Nee
Every Sunday we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.LISTEN TO PODCAST