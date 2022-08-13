Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

In an inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, #1 bestselling memoir Becoming, former US First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world. ..



In The Light We Carry, she opens a frank and honest dialogue with readers, considering the questions many of us wrestle with: How do we build enduring and honest relationships? How can we discover strength and community inside our differences? What tools do we use to address feelings of self-doubt or helplessness? What do we do when it all starts to feel like too much?



The book was released in SA this week

