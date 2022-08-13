Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Children's Law Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child Law
Today at 15:10
The Taxi Strike
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:40
Independent Advisory Panel provides technical advice on City's plans to improve future water
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Kevin Winter
Today at 15:50
Diabetes and medical aid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget McNulty
Today at 16:05
The Charl Kinnear Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 16:20
JMPD's partnering with SAB is a deeply cynical and dangerous approach to the festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Holtmann - Independent Community Safety Specialist at ...
Today at 16:33
World Cup
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 17:05
Eskom has run out of cash to buy diesel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard
Today at 17:45
The COP 27 Deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Guy Midgley - Affiliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University
No Items to show
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Buses set alight during Western Cape taxi strike Golden Arrow Bus Services Spokesperson, Bronwen Dyker-Beyer, confirmed one of their buses had been torched in Khayelitsha. 21 November 2022 7:22 AM
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and... 19 November 2022 5:10 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist. 18 November 2022 12:58 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k… These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk. 18 November 2022 12:05 PM
Got debt? Interest rates likely to sharply rise AGAIN next week - survey A survey of 20 economists, academics, and property specialists has no good news for people drowning in debt. 18 November 2022 10:54 AM
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device. 20 November 2022 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
Sarah Lotz's new novel 'Impossible' explores a love story with a twist If you are a lover of romance novels and looking for something new and exciting, Impossible could be exactly what you need. 18 November 2022 1:10 PM
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches... 18 November 2022 3:57 PM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West Joe Barber's Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 17 November 2022 9:52 AM
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court's ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

13 August 2022 5:52 AM

Jeff catches up with marine biologist and diver Leigh De Necker.


The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

20 November 2022 7:40 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date- night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

This week's movie/series: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The UK Report with Gavin Grey (Kay Oliver standing in)

20 November 2022 7:35 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. He's away today so we're joined by our colleague Kay Oliver.

The Light We Carry (Michelle Obama Book)

20 November 2022 7:12 AM

In an inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, #1 bestselling memoir Becoming, former US First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world. ..

In The Light We Carry, she opens a frank and honest dialogue with readers, considering the questions many of us wrestle with: How do we build enduring and honest relationships? How can we discover strength and community inside our differences? What tools do we use to address feelings of self-doubt or helplessness? What do we do when it all starts to feel like too much?

The book was released in SA this week

Talking Point: Leader's Night School

20 November 2022 6:41 AM

Yumna Alexander, Founder - Leaders Night School 0619243451

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 November 2022 5:47 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

The Sunday News Review

20 November 2022 5:36 AM

Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN



Katie MacDonald

FEATURE: Bayethe Nominated for Grammy Award

19 November 2022 7:58 AM

Guest: Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman The woman who sings the hit song Jerusalema is celebrating being nominated for a Grammy Award with two other South Africans. Nomcebo Zikode, Grammy-winning flutist Wouter Kellerman and groove smith Zakes Bantwini heard this week that their song Bayethe is competing in the Best Global Music category.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Audi RS3 Sedan

19 November 2022 7:48 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week's car: Audi RS3 Sedan

Time now for our regular 0840 motoring feature for a Saturday morning, whether you're a bona fide petrol head or simply just love that new car smell and the roar of an engine, Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is with us until 9am to give us the lowdown on some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

The Profile: Tali's Joburg Diary

19 November 2022 7:45 AM

Julia Anastasopoulos and Lesego Tlhabi - stars of Tali's Joburg Diary South Africans fell in love with Julia Anastasopoulos when she bought us her hilarious character Suzelle DIY - the YouTuber and queen of DIY, from Somerset West.Then in 2017, in Tali's Wedding Diary she introduced us to Tali, a self-obsessed Sandton princess who moved to Cape Town from Joburg. The show was a huge hit, bagging numerous awards.

INTERVIEW: Cape Town's Public Transport Plan

19 November 2022 6:52 AM

The City of Cape Town has drafted a new plan outlining plans to improve public transport in Cape Town in the next five years and it's been asking ask to have OUR say.

The City says its Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP) aims to address the costs of travel that exacerbates 'inequality, poverty, and low productivity' - it wants to, it says, create access to 'a range of transport choices that are sustainable and dignified'. Sounds like a nice idea, but how realistic is it? To answer that question, the Mayoral Committee Member for Transport in the City of Cape Town

CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

Top table: Cape Town restaurants dominate at Eat Out Awards 2022

Local

Two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial change legal representatives

21 November 2022 11:34 AM

SPAR Diamond Challenge back after hiatus

21 November 2022 11:23 AM

Parts of Joburg without power due to Gresswold substation explosion

21 November 2022 10:46 AM

