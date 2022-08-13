Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date- night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie/series: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe
Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. He's away today so we're joined by our colleague Kay Oliver.
In an inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, #1 bestselling memoir Becoming, former US First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world. ..
In The Light We Carry, she opens a frank and honest dialogue with readers, considering the questions many of us wrestle with: How do we build enduring and honest relationships? How can we discover strength and community inside our differences? What tools do we use to address feelings of self-doubt or helplessness? What do we do when it all starts to feel like too much?
The book was released in SA this week
Yumna Alexander, Founder - Leaders Night School 0619243451LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN
Katie MacDonald
Guest: Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman The woman who sings the hit song Jerusalema is celebrating being nominated for a Grammy Award with two other South Africans. Nomcebo Zikode, Grammy-winning flutist Wouter Kellerman and groove smith Zakes Bantwini heard this week that their song Bayethe is competing in the Best Global Music category.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week's car: Audi RS3 Sedan
Time now for our regular 0840 motoring feature for a Saturday morning, whether you're a bona fide petrol head or simply just love that new car smell and the roar of an engine, Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is with us until 9am to give us the lowdown on some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
Julia Anastasopoulos and Lesego Tlhabi - stars of Tali's Joburg Diary South Africans fell in love with Julia Anastasopoulos when she bought us her hilarious character Suzelle DIY - the YouTuber and queen of DIY, from Somerset West.Then in 2017, in Tali's Wedding Diary she introduced us to Tali, a self-obsessed Sandton princess who moved to Cape Town from Joburg. The show was a huge hit, bagging numerous awards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The City of Cape Town has drafted a new plan outlining plans to improve public transport in Cape Town in the next five years and it's been asking ask to have OUR say.
The City says its Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP) aims to address the costs of travel that exacerbates 'inequality, poverty, and low productivity' - it wants to, it says, create access to 'a range of transport choices that are sustainable and dignified'. Sounds like a nice idea, but how realistic is it? To answer that question, the Mayoral Committee Member for Transport in the City of Cape Town