SJ's Top Picks

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Lia Elise
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lia Elise
Today at 15:20
The Google undersea cable
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Mayor update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 17:45
Why the human mind is not meant to be awake after midnight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Elizabeth B. Klerman - Professor of Neurology Harvard Division of Sleep
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic' There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday. 18 August 2022 10:46 AM
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant. 18 August 2022 10:44 AM
Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains... It might feel extraordinarily cold at the moment, but climatologist Francois Engelbrecht says it's what's to be expected. 18 August 2022 9:59 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy. 17 August 2022 7:34 PM
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears. 17 August 2022 7:11 PM
View all Politics
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed. 18 August 2022 10:23 AM
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh. 17 August 2022 10:12 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions. 17 August 2022 3:43 PM
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead? The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly. 17 August 2022 11:58 AM
Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further. 17 August 2022 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving. 17 August 2022 10:15 AM
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to pro... 17 August 2022 9:58 AM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
arrow_forward
SJ's Top Picks

SJ's Top Picks

13 August 2022 7:52 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.
If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za

This week:
Shakespeare Schools Festival
Basics of Drawing Portraits Workshop
GrandWest's Ice Station


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

14 August 2022 9:53 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week's movie/series: Thirteen Lives

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 August 2022 9:47 AM

Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Netball Player organises Khayelitsha tournament

14 August 2022 9:12 AM

Guest: Spar Proteas Goal Keeper Phumza Maweni 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Up close and personal with a male escort

14 August 2022 8:29 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

This week Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets up close and personal with North America's #1 independent male escort for women, Troy Amistadi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 August 2022 7:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sunday News Review

14 August 2022 7:48 AM

Sara-Jayne King and guests unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad. This morning, she's joined on the line by Katie MacDonald in Australia to find out what's happening abroad.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Jaryd Smith

13 August 2022 10:04 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones
Guest: Jaryd Smith | A pop/indie artist who's been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for the past nine years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Local design label Ruff Tung/Therapy

13 August 2022 9:52 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Bridgette Pickering and Di Forster | The dream team behind local design label Ruff Tung and their Kenilworth store, Therapy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Toyota Land Cruiser 79 70th anniversary edition

13 August 2022 9:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
This week Melinda looks at the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 70th anniversary edition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

`I got sterilized at 29' - Carmen Williams

13 August 2022 8:52 AM

Our next guest was 29 when she decided to undergo sterilisation. Carmen Williams, a freelance writer, and social media manager says she has no desire to have children or subscribe to outdated social norms. She joins Sara-Jayne to chat more about her decision.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'

Local

R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank

Local

Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's most wanted suspect, Yanga Nyalara, expected back in court

18 August 2022 10:33 AM

Hillary Gardee murder: Release of fifth accused not a setback - police

18 August 2022 9:37 AM

Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA

18 August 2022 9:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA