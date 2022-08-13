Wellness: "People with Epilepsy at Higher Risk of Premature Death," NASA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Scientist apologises for saying a slice of sausage was a star Lester Kiewit spoke to 'Barbs Wire' correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet. 16 August 2022 11:27 AM
Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted? Refilwe Mololo speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at the City of Cape Town. 16 August 2022 10:53 AM
The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre Africa Melane speaks to Thabang Maluleka, general secretary at the Marikana Community Unemployment Forum. 16 August 2022 10:48 AM
View all Local
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
View all Politics
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce... 15 August 2022 8:45 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
What is a protection order and how can it help victims of abuse? Pippa Hudson spoke to Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey to find out what a protection order is and how it works. 15 August 2022 10:55 PM
New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time Bongani Bingwa spoke to newly-crowned Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, about the pageant and her plans for her reign. 15 August 2022 8:48 AM
Up close and personal with America's number 1 male escort Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets up close and personal with North America's number one independent male escort for women, Troy Amistad... 14 August 2022 5:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
JK Rowling threatened after reacting to Salman Rushdie attack Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet. 15 August 2022 12:05 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area. 15 August 2022 12:08 PM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
View all Africa
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
arrow_forward
Wellness: "People with Epilepsy at Higher Risk of Premature Death," NASA

Wellness: "People with Epilepsy at Higher Risk of Premature Death," NASA

13 August 2022 8:11 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.
The Neurological Society of South Africa also known as Nasa, says the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than in the general population. Nasa says epilepsy affects 1 in every 100 people in South Africa. Joining Sara-Jayne on the line to discuss this is Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the society.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

14 August 2022 9:53 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week's movie/series: Thirteen Lives

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 August 2022 9:47 AM

Every Sunday at this time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Netball Player organises Khayelitsha tournament

14 August 2022 9:12 AM

Guest: Spar Proteas Goal Keeper Phumza Maweni 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Up close and personal with a male escort

14 August 2022 8:29 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.

This week Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets up close and personal with North America's #1 independent male escort for women, Troy Amistadi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 August 2022 7:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sunday News Review

14 August 2022 7:48 AM

Sara-Jayne King and guests unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad. This morning, she's joined on the line by Katie MacDonald in Australia to find out what's happening abroad.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Jaryd Smith

13 August 2022 10:04 AM

From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to.
Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones
Guest: Jaryd Smith | A pop/indie artist who's been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for the past nine years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Local design label Ruff Tung/Therapy

13 August 2022 9:52 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best-known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond.
Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Bridgette Pickering and Di Forster | The dream team behind local design label Ruff Tung and their Kenilworth store, Therapy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Toyota Land Cruiser 79 70th anniversary edition

13 August 2022 9:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
This week Melinda looks at the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 70th anniversary edition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

`I got sterilized at 29' - Carmen Williams

13 August 2022 8:52 AM

Our next guest was 29 when she decided to undergo sterilisation. Carmen Williams, a freelance writer, and social media manager says she has no desire to have children or subscribe to outdated social norms. She joins Sara-Jayne to chat more about her decision.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre

Local

Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted?

Local

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

World Africa Business

EWN Highlights

WC housing dept says gangs are hindering building projects

16 August 2022 11:22 AM

CT metro police officer and civilian shot in Hanover Park

16 August 2022 11:20 AM

Festive air prevails ahead of Marikana Massacre commemoration

16 August 2022 10:44 AM

