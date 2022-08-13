Wellness: "People with Epilepsy at Higher Risk of Premature Death," NASA

The Neurological Society of South Africa also known as Nasa, says the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than in the general population. Nasa says epilepsy affects 1 in every 100 people in South Africa. Joining Sara-Jayne on the line to discuss this is Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the society.