The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliff

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
This week's movie: Blind Ambition
Cast: Joseph Dhafana, Marlvin Gwese, Tinashe Nyamudoka, Pardon Taguzu
Director: Robert Coe, Warwick Ross
Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.
W-Gruv is South Africa's newest contemporary ballet company and is bringing reform to the world of dance.
Guest: Holly Gruver | W-Gruv Artistic Director
Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week: Illegal rehabs: Don't be duped, warns DSD, after spike in complaints.
Guest: Joaehny Campher who is part of the department’s Substance Abuse programme and is currently the acting centre manager at the Kensington Treatment Centre (run by DSD).
Sara-Jayne King is joined on the line by freelance journalist Graeme Raubenheimer and Katie MacDonald in Australia later to find out what's happening abroad.
Whitney April hails from Bothsig and was working as a teacher for a year before becoming a TikTok star and pursuing an international singing career. She's just released her first single, a rendition of the classic The Prayer, which she recorded with New York-based classical artist Rodrick Dixon
A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best- known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond. Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.
Guest: Xabiso Vili, winner of the 2022 World Slam Poetry Competition
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
The National Teaching Awards ((NTAs) is one of the ways in which the Department of Basic Education (DBE) acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very difficult conditions.