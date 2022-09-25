Talking Point: Alcoholism - A family disease

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF Zille described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA. 25 October 2022 6:47 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:38 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the foc... 25 October 2022 4:32 PM
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China' Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Mon... 25 October 2022 4:15 PM
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone. 25 October 2022 9:50 AM
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October. 25 October 2022 4:03 PM
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the... 25 October 2022 1:51 PM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
Talking Point: Alcoholism - A family disease

Talking Point: Alcoholism - A family disease

25 September 2022 6:51 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'.
Today Sara-Jayne speaks to Steven (7 years AA), wife Charlene (7 years Al-Anon) 


The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

23 October 2022 7:44 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week's movie: Blind Ambition
Cast: Joseph Dhafana, Marlvin Gwese, Tinashe Nyamudoka, Pardon Taguzu
Director: Robert Coe, Warwick Ross

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

23 October 2022 7:29 AM

Every Sunday Sara-Jayne King is joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

WGRUV Dance Company Comes To Cape Town

23 October 2022 7:06 AM

W-Gruv is South Africa's newest contemporary ballet company and is bringing reform to the world of dance. 

Guest: Holly Gruver | W-Gruv Artistic Director

Talking Point: Illegal rehabs: Don't be duped, warns DSD, after spike in complaints

23 October 2022 6:49 AM

Talking Point is a weekly panel discussion hosted by Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King - previous topics have included: 'Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?', 'Can you recover from an affair?', 'Culture, Community and Conscious Parenting in SA'. This week: Illegal rehabs: Don't be duped, warns DSD, after spike in complaints.

Guest: Joaehny Campher who is part of the department’s Substance Abuse programme and is currently the acting centre manager at the Kensington Treatment Centre (run by DSD).

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

23 October 2022 6:09 AM
Sunday News Review

23 October 2022 6:07 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined on the line by freelance journalist Graeme Raubenheimer and Katie MacDonald in Australia later to find out what's happening abroad.

MUSIC FEATURE: Whitney April

22 October 2022 8:14 AM

Whitney April hails from Bothsig and was working as a teacher for a year before becoming a TikTok star and pursuing an international singing career. She's just released her first single, a rendition of the classic The Prayer, which she recorded with New York-based classical artist Rodrick Dixon



Due to Copyright the song could not be uploaded with this podcast. Please see all streaming platforms for the song

The Profile: Xabiso Vili, winner of the 2022 World Slam Poetry Competition

22 October 2022 7:38 AM

A weekly up-close and personal 'Profile' interview with some of the best- known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond. Previous guests have included Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, Reyka star Kim Engelbrecht, singer Kelly Khumalo and movie director Liesl Tommy.

Guest: Xabiso Vili, winner of the 2022 World Slam Poetry Competition

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson

22 October 2022 7:20 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

National Teaching Awards Winner

22 October 2022 7:17 AM

The National Teaching Awards ((NTAs) is one of the ways in which the Department of Basic Education (DBE) acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very difficult conditions.

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

Africa World

Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Business Local

'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'

Local

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 8:38 PM

MTBPS: Silver bullet expected from Godongwana to tackle Eskom debt

25 October 2022 7:39 PM

Presidency nods to entry and docking of superyacht owned by Russian tycoon

25 October 2022 7:15 PM

