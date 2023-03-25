Top Three Picks of Things To Do This Weekend

Crystal Orderson speaks to Dr Kedi Motingoe, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists about World Autism Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Crystal Orderson in conversation with News24 editor in chief Adriaan Basson about their positive news stories.
Crystal Orderson chats to hip-hop legend Emile Jansen about his latest book 'A Colouredful Life'.
Crystal Orderson speaks to Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa.
We catch up with acclaimed jazz pianist and composer, Kyle Shepherd, at Christ Church Constantia on Sunday 2 April 2023, with The Kyle Shepherd Trio.
From music legends to up-and-coming artists, every Saturday at 0945 Sara-Jayne King speaks to the musical artists you love to listen to. Previous guests include Angelique Kidjo, Lira, Mathew Mole, PJ Powers, Paxton, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and Amy Jones
Guest: Majozi
Guest: Zaheera Mohamed | CEO of Ilifa Labantwana
We speak to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda has been cruising in the updated Toyota Fortuner.
To chat about this we're joined by Helen Altman
We speak to Dr. Sandra Bredell who recently obtained her doctorate in Social Work at Stellenbosch University.