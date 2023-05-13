Wellness: Flu season is around the corner

Streaming issues? Report here
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians... 20 May 2023 2:54 PM
Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful' Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court. 20 May 2023 1:59 PM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 20 May 2023 8:41 AM
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Wellness: Flu season is around the corner

Wellness: Flu season is around the corner

13 May 2023 8:10 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Dr. Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer at Discovery Health about the benefits of the whole family getting a flu shot this winter.


Music with Luvleigh

20 May 2023 10:29 AM

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with young singer, songwriter, and musician Leigh De Villiers, better known as Luvleigh.

The Profile: Franschhoek restauranteur and celebrity chef Reuben Riffel

20 May 2023 9:50 AM

South African celebrity chef and cooking sensation Reuben Riffel began his career in the town in which he was born, Franschhoek – known locally, and increasingly across the globe, as the food and wine capital of South Africa. Sara-Jayne caught up with him at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee

20 May 2023 9:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

This week's car: All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee

This week’s car: All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee

Eight in 10 South African children struggle to read by age of 10

20 May 2023 8:54 AM

Guest: Kentse Radebe | Innovation Director at DG Murray Trust

WELLNESS: Talking to animals

20 May 2023 8:44 AM

 Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 May 2023 8:24 AM
SJ's Top Picks

20 May 2023 8:19 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za
Franschhoek Literary Festival
Pieter-Dirk Uys in Sell by Date at Theatre on the Bay
There’s a special mass and performance at St George’s Anglican Cathedral in the city centre at 9:30 am tomorrow. It celebrates the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu ahead of Africa Day on the 25th of May

Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

14 May 2023 10:07 AM

This week, SJ and Gayle are unpacking - Queen Charlotte on Netflix

The Mother Wound

14 May 2023 10:05 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Author, Mother Wound Survivor and Recovery Coach Moshitadi Lehlomela 

UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 May 2023 9:46 AM

Gavin Grey keeps us informed on all things news - from London

