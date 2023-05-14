Cuddle Therapy

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Local
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing. 19 May 2023 9:56 AM
View all Business
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history. 19 May 2023 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship? Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge. 19 May 2023 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music! On Sunday from 10 am, Laudo Liebenberg will play his favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories. 19 May 2023 7:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
arrow_forward
Cuddle Therapy

Cuddle Therapy

14 May 2023 8:52 AM

So what exactly does a cuddle therapist do and how far are they prepared to go to make their clients happy? Joining SJMK this morning is  Florence Letswalo, owner of Pro Cuddling SA. 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King

Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

14 May 2023 10:07 AM

This week, SJ and Gayle are unpacking - Queen Charlotte on Netflix

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Mother Wound

14 May 2023 10:05 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Author, Mother Wound Survivor and Recovery Coach Moshitadi Lehlomela 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 May 2023 9:46 AM

Gavin Grey keeps us informed on all things news - from London

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minds of Good Health

14 May 2023 9:25 AM

SJ is in conversation with Minds of Good Health NPO winter clothes drive - Founder: Chris Thwala. 

info@mindsofgoodhealth.org

WhatsApp Number: 0818133446

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the Single Parenting Survey

14 May 2023 8:48 AM

Since it’s Mother’s Day today we thought we’d look at a survey conducted earlier this year that looks at the extent of single parenting in South Africa. Joining SJ on the line to discuss it is Gabriel Makin who’s an associate of the Social Research Foundation which conducted the survey. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 May 2023 7:48 AM

Jeff is the man with his finger on the pulse on all things outdoor in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music: Model-Rapper Marco De Vil Talks Heartbreak In New Single "Complicated"

13 May 2023 10:33 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Cape Town-based singer, songwriter, rapper, and model Marco de Vil. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: MISS SA 2023 hopeful Laura Wagner-Meyer

13 May 2023 10:28 AM

Guest: Laura Wagner-Meyer | South African model

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Kia Sportage Diesel

13 May 2023 9:15 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

This week’s car:  Kia Sportage Diesel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development

Local Business Politics

Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay

Local

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

Politics Africa Africa

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Zandile Khumalo on Meyiwa’s murder, Thabo Bester in court

20 May 2023 2:10 AM

Eziphambili kulelisonto: Zandile Khumalo, uThabo Bester enkantolo noKenny Kunene

20 May 2023 1:58 AM

DA accuses Parly of covering up allegations that SA supplied arms to Russia

19 May 2023 11:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA