SJ is in conversation with Minds of Good Health NPO winter clothes drive - Founder: Chris Thwala.
info@mindsofgoodhealth.org
WhatsApp Number: 0818133446
Sara-Jayne is in conversation with young singer, songwriter, and musician Leigh De Villiers, better known as Luvleigh.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African celebrity chef and cooking sensation Reuben Riffel began his career in the town in which he was born, Franschhoek – known locally, and increasingly across the globe, as the food and wine capital of South Africa. Sara-Jayne caught up with him at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
This week’s car: All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee
Guest: Kentse Radebe | Innovation Director at DG Murray TrustLISTEN TO PODCAST
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za
Franschhoek Literary Festival
Pieter-Dirk Uys in Sell by Date at Theatre on the Bay
There’s a special mass and performance at St George’s Anglican Cathedral in the city centre at 9:30 am tomorrow. It celebrates the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu ahead of Africa Day on the 25th of May
This week, SJ and Gayle are unpacking - Queen Charlotte on NetflixLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne speaks to Author, Mother Wound Survivor and Recovery Coach Moshitadi LehlomelaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gavin Grey keeps us informed on all things news - from LondonLISTEN TO PODCAST