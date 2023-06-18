The Sunday News Review

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Public protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala farm scandal The report clearing Ramaphosa of wrongdoing does not necessarily mean he is out of the woods yet. 30 June 2023 8:15 PM
Hawks arrest Limpopo teenager after being found with R1.6 million in cash The 19-year-old is facing a charge of money laundering after being caught with cash stuffed into plastic bags. 30 June 2023 6:26 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Local
Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula A day before the public protector is expected to reveal her findings on the Phala Phala matter, Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament had... 29 June 2023 7:27 PM
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Politics
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria. 29 June 2023 9:01 PM
View all Business
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience. 30 June 2023 6:02 PM
Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how... Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s. 30 June 2023 5:57 PM
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review? Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use t... 29 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith the multi-talented Danielle Retief this Sunday! Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 30 June 2023 7:04 PM
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
arrow_forward
The Sunday News Review

The Sunday News Review

18 June 2023 8:28 AM

SJMK chats with Katie MacDonald and catches up on world news.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King

What we're watching with Gayle Edmunds

25 June 2023 10:06 AM

SJMK and Gayle are talking about "No Hard Feelings".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

25 June 2023 10:05 AM

SJMK catches up with news from the UK with Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disney "100" comes to Grand West

25 June 2023 9:42 AM

After delighting thousands of fans of every age in Johannesburg, this movie concert experience is set to entertain Cape Town with the greatest movie moments, scores and songs from iconic films such as The Lion King, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as highlights from the worlds of Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Supporting Gender Diverse Youth

25 June 2023 9:32 AM

SJMK is in conversation with Ron Addinall, clinical social worker, Psychodynamic Psychotherapist, Sexologist, Activist & Academic at the University of Cape Town and Vice Chairperson of the Board of the Professional Association for Transgender Health South Africa (PATHSA) and Melinda, a parent and volunteer for Matimba.org and co-collaborator offering support spaces for parents and caregivers with gender diverse and trans kids and teens; and for educators working on gender inclusion in schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to spot a designer fake

25 June 2023 9:23 AM

SJMK is in conversation with Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator - Luxity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

25 June 2023 9:15 AM

SJMK catches up with Jeff Ayliffe on all things outdoor in Cape Town this weekend

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday News Review

25 June 2023 8:53 AM

Katie MacDonald and Kevin Brandt keep us updated after the weekend with our Sunday News Review - with SJMK

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Keanu Harker

24 June 2023 10:19 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Larry Soffer

24 June 2023 9:57 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: BMW X1 S Driver 1.8i

24 June 2023 9:21 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week’s car: BMW X1 S Driver 1.8i.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

Local

Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

Politics

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa says govt will intervene in KZN's service delivery projects

30 June 2023 11:53 PM

The week that was: Phala Phala - Ramaphosa cleared, extracting 31 illegal miners

30 June 2023 11:43 PM

Kulelisonto: Uphumile umbiko wasePhala-Phala, udlame eDiepsloot

30 June 2023 11:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA