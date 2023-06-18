The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gugulethu residents 'shaken' as 'organised crime' reaches all-time high Five people lost their lives following a mass shooting in Gugulethu over the weekend. 2 October 2023 12:39 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay drought: Dams at 100% capacity for the first time since 2015 This is the much-needed rainbow at the end of the storm. 2 October 2023 12:22 PM
Cape EFF supporters gather in Athlone ahead of protest The protesters are set to hand over a memorandum highlighting the City of Cape Town's impoundment of taxis. Also part of the memor... 2 October 2023 11:36 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
GOOD NEWS! Better than expected GDP growth eases policy uncertainty in SA A closer collaboration between business leaders and government to tackle urgent challenges such as energy, logistics and crime als... 2 October 2023 9:12 PM
Why is medical inflation so much higher compared to consumer price inflation? Healthcare costs tend to sit 3% – 5% above inflation every year. 2 October 2023 9:09 PM
Sean Summers returns as Pick n Pay CEO following Pieter Boone's resignation Boone stepped down with immediate effect after just two years in the job. 2 October 2023 7:23 PM
From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes Growing up on the 'cement roads of Manenberg' didn't stop Dr Randall Ortel from achieving his goals. 2 October 2023 2:43 PM
I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning. 2 October 2023 2:36 PM
Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how After you die, bacteria harvest your body for the nutrients that help push daisies. 2 October 2023 2:33 PM
Heart disease is a silent killer among football players Dr Nqoba Tsabedze (Head of Cardiology at Wits) says it's important to 'know your numbers' – blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass... 2 October 2023 1:50 PM
Cape Town Spurs fire head coach Bartlett after 7th straight league defeat Newly-promoted Spurs fell to their seventh consecutive defeat in the league following their 3-1 loss to neighbours Cape Town City,... 2 October 2023 11:01 AM
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness' 3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia. 2 October 2023 10:19 AM
Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder “For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police. 2 October 2023 11:41 AM
Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post The Undertaker who? After making headlines months ago about her 'death', the internet star is back with a new music video. 2 October 2023 9:50 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sting! Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner (AKA Sting) turns 72 today! Let's celebrate with some of his most popular songs. 2 October 2023 9:30 AM
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

18 June 2023 8:30 AM

The man with his finger on the pulse on all things outdoor - it's Jeff Ayliffe


What We're Watching with Gayle Edmunds: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on Netflix

1 October 2023 9:55 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds in the UK

Gavin Grey joins us live from London for the UK report

1 October 2023 9:47 AM

Guest:  Gavin Grey

A Combustible Life: My Ongoing Struggles with Manic Depression

1 October 2023 9:17 AM

Guest: October marks Mental Health Awareness Month. Amy speaks to author Keegan O'Connell about his book A Combustible Life: My Ongoing Struggles with Manic Depression.

Next up, a writing course that will help you pen the perfect online dating profile!

1 October 2023 9:13 AM

Guest: Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen, and Tara Rose.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

1 October 2023 8:11 AM

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today 

The Sunday New Review

1 October 2023 7:41 AM

Guest: Sara-Jayne Makwala King and Katie MacDonald unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad. 

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Audi RS6 and Audi RS7

30 September 2023 11:03 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week's cars: Audi RS6 and Audi RS7.

Music with Whitney April

30 September 2023 10:57 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Cape Town's honey-voiced singer Whitney April.

The Profile: Maneo Mohale

30 September 2023 10:46 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by poet and writer Maneo Mohale.

Fraud: A Memoir by Nikki Munitz

30 September 2023 8:43 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach, and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir, Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free.

'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup

Sport

Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how

Lifestyle

Checkers Xtra Savings Plus gets you unlimited Sixty60 delivery for R99 per month

Business

EFF march against impoundment of taxis in CT

2 October 2023 10:08 PM

The day that was: exodus of skills at Transnet, bittersweet moment for the Boks

2 October 2023 10:06 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Uthukuthele umphakathi kulandela ukushona kwezingane

2 October 2023 9:32 PM

