The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Guest: Gayle Edmunds in the UK
Guest: Gavin Grey
Guest: October marks Mental Health Awareness Month. Amy speaks to author Keegan O'Connell about his book A Combustible Life: My Ongoing Struggles with Manic Depression.
Guest: Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen, and Tara Rose.
Guest: Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today
Guest: Sara-Jayne Makwala King and Katie MacDonald unpack some of the week's top stories from home and abroad.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week's cars: Audi RS6 and Audi RS7.
Sara-Jayne speaks to Cape Town's honey-voiced singer Whitney April.
Sara-Jayne is joined by poet and writer Maneo Mohale.
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach, and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir, Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free.