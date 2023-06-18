What does fatherhood in 2023 look like?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria. 29 June 2023 9:01 PM
Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994 The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finan... 29 June 2023 7:39 PM
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa. 29 June 2023 5:17 PM
View all Local
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review? Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use t... 29 June 2023 8:12 PM
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site. 29 June 2023 11:16 AM
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out. 29 June 2023 4:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA. 29 June 2023 2:30 PM
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that. 29 June 2023 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
arrow_forward
What does fatherhood in 2023 look like?

What does fatherhood in 2023 look like?

18 June 2023 9:08 AM

SJMK is in conversation with Terence Mentor, Koketso Sachane and Jonathan Hoffenberg - talking about parenthood and being a father overall. Where do men get tips on being good dads?


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King

What we're watching with Gayle Edmunds

25 June 2023 10:06 AM

SJMK and Gayle are talking about "No Hard Feelings".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

25 June 2023 10:05 AM

SJMK catches up with news from the UK with Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disney "100" comes to Grand West

25 June 2023 9:42 AM

After delighting thousands of fans of every age in Johannesburg, this movie concert experience is set to entertain Cape Town with the greatest movie moments, scores and songs from iconic films such as The Lion King, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as highlights from the worlds of Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Supporting Gender Diverse Youth

25 June 2023 9:32 AM

SJMK is in conversation with Ron Addinall, clinical social worker, Psychodynamic Psychotherapist, Sexologist, Activist & Academic at the University of Cape Town and Vice Chairperson of the Board of the Professional Association for Transgender Health South Africa (PATHSA) and Melinda, a parent and volunteer for Matimba.org and co-collaborator offering support spaces for parents and caregivers with gender diverse and trans kids and teens; and for educators working on gender inclusion in schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to spot a designer fake

25 June 2023 9:23 AM

SJMK is in conversation with Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator - Luxity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

25 June 2023 9:15 AM

SJMK catches up with Jeff Ayliffe on all things outdoor in Cape Town this weekend

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday News Review

25 June 2023 8:53 AM

Katie MacDonald and Kevin Brandt keep us updated after the weekend with our Sunday News Review - with SJMK

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Keanu Harker

24 June 2023 10:19 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Larry Soffer

24 June 2023 9:57 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: BMW X1 S Driver 1.8i

24 June 2023 9:21 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week’s car: BMW X1 S Driver 1.8i.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

