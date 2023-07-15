Wellness: There’s no handbook for parenting, but there are parent coaches

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

This week we’re watching: Bodies, a Netflix series



Cast: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor

Plot: Four detectives. Four timelines. One body. To save Britain's future, they'll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first. - Netflix

