Wellness: There’s no handbook for parenting, but there are parent coaches

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Capetonians demonstrate solidarity with Palestine: 'Boycott Apartheid Israel!' I'm very proud of the people of Cape Town and I'm very privileged to be part of such a crowd, says Reverend Allan Boesak. 23 October 2023 11:54 AM
'Sleepless nights' as concerns of Matric safety in gang-infested Manenberg rises How do you study under these conditions when gunshots are being fired in all directions, asks Manenberg's Community Policing Forum... 23 October 2023 10:43 AM
Judges Matter slams Malema for comments against magistrate, wants an apology Addressing supporters after Magistrate Twannet Olivier dismissed his application for a discharge from the case last week Thursday,... 23 October 2023 10:37 AM
Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict Speaking at the Cairo peace summit in Egypt on Saturday, Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state ac... 21 October 2023 2:26 PM
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse South Africa may lose 600 million kilograms of chicken to avian flu over the next 12 months, according to economists. 23 October 2023 8:46 AM
Improved generation sees Eskom suspend power cuts for Monday The utility said it could suspend load shedding as its fleet had been performing well and its emergency reserves had fully recover... 23 October 2023 6:34 AM
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Chicken soup and sickness: Does it really work? A nutrition specialist explains what’s behind the beloved comfort food. 23 October 2023 12:24 PM
UCT reports 'dangerously' high pollen count in Cape Town Seasonal sinus, hay-fever or allergies acting up? 23 October 2023 11:11 AM
Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England And with that heart-attack-inducing game comes several memes and a new The Kiffness song! 23 October 2023 9:01 AM
‘SA snatched back the Cullinan!’ Memes are flying after RWC semi-final victory The Springboks were victorious in a nail-biting rugby semi-final against England, and the memes that followed have been legendary. 23 October 2023 12:30 PM
'Ek is Bok Bef*k!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention Springbok super fan Tracy Volmink knows nothing about rugby but has SO much gees that the Springboks know her name! 23 October 2023 12:02 PM
English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies Charlton is regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players. 23 October 2023 11:27 AM
Happy 64th birthday, Weird Al Yankovic! Look back at his FUNNIEST parodies See if your favourite parody is among his biggest hits. 23 October 2023 8:22 AM
New reality show explores love beyond SA borders Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of the new Showmax reality series Bae Beyond Border which premier... 22 October 2023 10:53 AM
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work' Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Ga... 21 October 2023 6:26 PM
The world’s 10 oldest jokes revealed, but are they any good? The oldest joke dates back to 4,000 years ago. 23 October 2023 12:21 PM
20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, but it's 'barely' enough Currently, there is no water, food, electricity or fuel. 23 October 2023 11:46 AM
[VIDEO] PURRfection: 14-year-old cat sets new record for loudest purr Bella's feat was verified by a Guinness World Records official and recorded by an acoustic engineer who blocked out all external n... 21 October 2023 6:00 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
Wellness: There’s no handbook for parenting, but there are parent coaches

Wellness: There’s no handbook for parenting, but there are parent coaches

15 July 2023 8:23 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to parent coach Laura Markowitz.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King

What We’re Watching with Gayle Edmunds: Netflix series `Bodies’

22 October 2023 10:17 AM

Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 
This week we’re watching: Bodies, a Netflix series

Cast:  Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor
Plot:  Four detectives. Four timelines. One body. To save Britain's future, they'll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first. - Netflix

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

22 October 2023 9:39 AM
Bae Beyond Borders on Showmax

22 October 2023 9:06 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of the new Showmax reality series Bae Beyond Border which premiers on Monday 23 October.

UWC promotes mental health app WYSA

22 October 2023 8:43 AM

SJMK is joined by Professor Matete Madiba, UWC's Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student Development and Support to talk about the WYSA app launched by the university to help students cope with stress and overcome trauma.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 October 2023 7:49 AM
The Sunday News Review

22 October 2023 7:43 AM

Sara-Jayne King and correspondent Katie McDonald unpack some of the week's top stories from abroad. 

Music Feature: We speak to Karen Petersen

21 October 2023 10:13 AM

Every Saturday, Sara-Jayne has a music feature guest. This week it’s gospel singer and classical pianist Karen Petersen. She’s chatting about her EP titled ‘I’m Free’.

The Profile: Rob van Vuuren

21 October 2023 9:37 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by award-winning comedian and actor Rob Van Vuuren for The Profile interview on Weekend Breakfast.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Isuzu D Max and M-UX

21 October 2023 9:13 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week’s car:  Isuzu D Max and M-UX.

Why am I not the same size in shops anymore?

21 October 2023 8:45 AM

SJMK is joined by Lisa Mazaleni, stylist and founder at The Style Up to discuss inconsistent sizing labels by fashion retailers.

