Music: In conversation with Kelsey-Jane

Kelsey-Jane is an artist that brings a fresh blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul to the Christian music scene. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, and now based in Hamilton, New Zealand. Sara-Jayne catches up with her.
Guest: Talented multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Choccy ChoxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zahirah Marty | TV personality, Travel show hostLISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's profile interview with Roshina Ratnam who is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us updated with motor industry news. This week’s car: VW’s Polo range: Polo, Polo Vivo, and Polo Sedan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne speaks to Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za
M and M Music College Open Day
Contested Bodies at The Baxter
Marc Lottering's I wrote that musical
Gayle Edmunds in the UKLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Farzana Botha, Segment Manager at Sanlam Risk and SavingsLISTEN TO PODCAST