Music: In conversation with Kelsey-Jane

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays. 22 July 2023 10:24 AM
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 doll... 22 July 2023 9:56 AM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard. 22 July 2023 12:05 PM
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therap... 22 July 2023 9:05 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 22 July 2023 8:28 AM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture' SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture. 22 July 2023 12:37 PM
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
Music: In conversation with Kelsey-Jane

Music: In conversation with Kelsey-Jane

15 July 2023 10:17 AM

Kelsey-Jane is an artist that brings a fresh blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul to the Christian music scene. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, and now based in Hamilton, New Zealand. Sara-Jayne catches up with her.


Music feature: Choccy Chox

22 July 2023 10:20 AM

Guest: Talented multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Choccy Chox 

Picture Perfect Season 2

22 July 2023 10:18 AM

Guest: Zahirah Marty | TV personality, Travel show host

The Profile: Roshina Ratman

22 July 2023 9:47 AM

Today's profile interview with Roshina Ratnam who is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.

Car Talk: VW’s Polo range - Polo, Polo Vivo and Polo Sedan

22 July 2023 9:07 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us updated with motor industry news. This week’s car: VW’s Polo range: Polo, Polo Vivo, and Polo Sedan.

King of Barbie

22 July 2023 8:45 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 July 2023 7:47 AM
SJ's Top Picks

22 July 2023 7:46 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za
M and M Music College Open Day
Contested Bodies at The Baxter
Marc Lottering's I wrote that musical

What We’re Watching with Gayle Edmunds:the final Jack Ryan series on prime

16 July 2023 10:09 AM

Gayle Edmunds in the UK

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

16 July 2023 9:51 AM

Gavin Grey

Making the Most of Your Financial Firsts

16 July 2023 9:08 AM

Farzana Botha, Segment Manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings 

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

Local

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Khayelitsha Special School appeals for urgent help with sign language teachers

22 July 2023 1:09 PM

The era of coalitions has arrived and the ANC cannot wish it away - Baleka Mbete

22 July 2023 12:03 PM

Amnesty International welcomes court ruling on Putin arrest warrant

22 July 2023 11:37 AM

