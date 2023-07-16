World Snake Day

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund. 20 July 2023 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services Motorists are supposed to give way to emergency services, but so many just choose not to. 20 July 2023 11:41 AM
SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a seal pup saved by the SPCA. 20 July 2023 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard". 19 July 2023 3:31 PM
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car? Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership. 19 July 2023 9:52 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow? Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow h... 19 July 2023 8:18 PM
Are you (emotionally) prepared for retirment? Not many retirees are... Retiring is a huge life event, and can sometimes leave us feeling like we’ve lost our identity. 20 July 2023 12:36 PM
International Chess Day: Improve your memory and concentration with chess International Chess Day will be commemorated on 20 July, and the game has more benefits than you might think. 20 July 2023 11:47 AM
What does Alzheimer's new 'turning point' drug mean for those affected? Despite donanemab slowing down cognitive decline by 35%, it's not a cure for Alzheimer’s. Nor is it 100% safe. 20 July 2023 11:15 AM
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup. 20 July 2023 10:26 AM
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time. 19 July 2023 8:21 PM
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup "There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana! Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music. 20 July 2023 8:57 AM
Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations. 19 July 2023 1:36 PM
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’ ‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed. 19 July 2023 1:17 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS' Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare. 20 July 2023 9:10 AM
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
World Snake Day

World Snake Day

16 July 2023 8:53 AM

Bjorn Unger, Owner of Reptile Garden


What We’re Watching with Gayle Edmunds:the final Jack Ryan series on prime

16 July 2023 10:09 AM

Gayle Edmunds in the UK

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

16 July 2023 9:51 AM

Gavin Grey

Making the Most of Your Financial Firsts

16 July 2023 9:08 AM

Farzana Botha, Segment Manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings 

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

16 July 2023 8:14 AM

Jeff Ayliffe

The Sunday New Review

16 July 2023 8:11 AM

Kevin Brandt & Katie MacDonald

Music: In conversation with Kelsey-Jane

15 July 2023 10:17 AM

Kelsey-Jane is an artist that brings a fresh blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul to the Christian music scene. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, and now based in Hamilton, New Zealand. Sara-Jayne catches up with her.

The Profile: Joshua Rubin

15 July 2023 9:48 AM

Guest: Joshua Rubin | Wide Awake podcast creator, filmmaker, and content creator

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Honda HRV

15 July 2023 9:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week’s car: Honda HRC.

Not EVERYONE is a narcissist - but here’s how to tell when someone is.

15 July 2023 8:54 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by Counselling Psychologist and founder of Conscious Psychology Sanam Naran and Dr Qhama Cossie psychiatrist, and Head of the Division of General Adult Psychiatry at the University of Cape Town to talk about what narcissism is.

PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast

Local

Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'

Local Business

MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Gas experts investigate cause of Joburg CBD blast

20 July 2023 1:04 PM

Body of medical student who died in Philippines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

20 July 2023 11:57 AM

ICC, BRICS consulted before decision on Putin's summit attendance, says govt

20 July 2023 11:15 AM

