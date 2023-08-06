The Sunday New Review

Streaming issues? Report here
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child. 23 August 2023 1:40 PM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence' The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal. 23 August 2023 1:02 PM
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change. 23 August 2023 8:10 AM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency? The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton. 23 August 2023 11:58 AM
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court. 23 August 2023 8:05 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
'Telling this story is like coming full circle' - Old Righteous Blues director Old Righteous Blues is one of the big locally produced movies that will be in competition at the Silwerskerm Film Festival. 23 August 2023 1:41 PM
‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised. 23 August 2023 1:39 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town. 23 August 2023 8:45 AM
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love. 23 August 2023 12:00 PM
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so. 23 August 2023 1:26 PM
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found. 23 August 2023 10:40 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King
arrow_forward
6 August 2023 7:43 AM

Katie MacDonald


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne Makwala King

What We’re Watching with Gayle Edmunds: Fisk comedy series on Netflix

20 August 2023 10:11 AM

Gayle Edmunds in the UK

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

20 August 2023 9:40 AM

Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Get Your Gospel On! CPT Gospel Choir auditions

20 August 2023 9:14 AM

Colin Peckham, Artistic Director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s loadshedding cookbook helps us cook smarter + faster

20 August 2023 8:55 AM

Abigail Donnelly/Author, Woolworths TASTE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 August 2023 8:19 AM

Jeff Ayliffe |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday New Review

20 August 2023 8:17 AM

Katie MacDonald

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Daylin Sass

19 August 2023 10:20 AM

SA musician Daylin Sass returns to the stage this September, with the second instalment of his production – Daylin Sass Live - as a continued tribute to his late mother. Sara-Jayne catches up with him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Comedian Mel Jones

19 August 2023 9:51 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones. Born and raised in Cape Town, Mel Jones describes herself as "the favourite" of three siblings. She is a single mother, an award-winning comedian, an energetic MC, a writer, and a former award-winning radio producer and presenter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Chery Omoda

19 August 2023 9:23 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week’s car: Chery Omoda

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meet the Black Mambas, South Africa's female anti-poaching unit

19 August 2023 8:42 AM

Guests
Supervisor Leitah Mkhabela  
Sergeant Tsakane Nxumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

