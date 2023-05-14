Local Break - Dearest MaRiky - A memoir by Louisa Zondo

EWN Reporter Bernadette Wicks is joined by Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni; International relations Professor John Stremlau and Economist Wayne McCurrie to talk about claims that were made that South Africa provided arms to support the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo is joined by guests Chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders Kgosi Seatlholo; Psychologist and Health Research Provider Dr Khali Thenga and the Gauteng HOD for Community Safety Nontsikelelo Sisulu to talk about the prevalence of muthi killings in our communities.
Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanhya Mntambo speaks to renowned jazz artist Vuma Levin about his upcoming album titled: The past is unpredictable only the future is certain
Eyewitness News ReporterBernadette Wicks is joined by guests IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo, EISA Head of Governance Grant Masterson, DA's Spokesperson Warner Horn and OUTA Parliamentary Engagement and Research Manager Rachel Fischer to talk about the new electoral bill that President Cyril Ramaphosa passed which allows for individual candidates to stand for elections
Eyewitness News Anchor Graeme Raubenheimer is joined by guests
Deputy Director General for Social Development Onkemetse Kabasia; CEO of the U-Turn for the homeless NGO Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt and CEO of Heaven Night Shelter Shaddie Valayadum
to discuss solutions that can be implemented to alleviate the issue of homelessness in SA.
COALITION COUNCILS - Eyewitness News Anchor Graeme Raubenheimer is joined by Gauteng Co-operative governance MEC Mzi Khumalo to talk about the impact of coalition conflicts and how they affect residents.
Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by Investigative Journalist and Author Ruth Hopkins and Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo to talk about the state of South African Prisons and the crisis thereof.
Eyewitness News Managing Editor Ray White is joined by SADTU Media Officer Nomusa Cembi; Equal Education Eastern Cape Head Itumeleng Motlhabane and Save the Children SA Progammes Director Marumo Sekgobela to discuss whether children's rights in SA are being ignored in light of Human Rights Month.
Eyewitness News editor Ray White and reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo are joined by guests EFF member of the national council of provinces Mmabatho Mokause; DA Tshwane Councillor Cilliers Brink; senior lecturer, wits school of governance and urban politics expert Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu and Political Economist Dr Dale McKinley to talk about the upcoming EFF'S national shutdown