ROUNDTABLE TOPIC: WHERE DO YOUNG PEOPLE FIND JOBS?

Eyewitness News Managing Editor Ray White is joined by guests
SAYEC national spokesperson Sthandiwe Msomi; NYDA executive. chairperson Asanda Luwaca and Gauteng Premier Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga to talk about where South African young people can find jobs amidst the unemployment crisis.
Eyewitness News Anchor Graeme Raubenheimer is joined by experts, Western Cape Provincial Minister of local government Anton Bredell; eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele; and Assistant Manager at South African Weather Services Charlotte McBride to talk about the preparedness of South Africa to deal with extreme weather events.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo is joined by Eyewitness News Senior Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger; Energy Expert Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng and SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to talk about the state of Eskom amid sabotage and corruption allegations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Bernadette Wicks is joined by guests Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane; child protection consultant and author Joan van Niekerk;
NAPTOSA Executive Officer Lorvica Mathews and Childrens Institute Senior Researcher Lucy Jamieson to talk about events that marked the child protection week and the safety of children in SA.
Eyewitness News Reporter Bernadette Wicks speaks to Constitutional Hill CEO Dawn Robertson to talk about the upcoming Basha Uhuru Festival which plans to celebrate the creativity of South Africa's youth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by Trend Analyst Mogorosi Mashilo and Renewable Energy Specialist Trevor Mthombothi to talk about what solutions are there to weather the loadshedding storm.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Bernadette Wicks is joined by Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni; International relations Professor John Stremlau and Economist Wayne McCurrie to talk about claims that were made that South Africa provided arms to support the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Bernadette Wicks speaks to Louisa Zondo mother to Riky Rick who was a rapper, singer and songwriter about a book she has written in memory of her son and her journey through grief and healing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo is joined by guests Chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders Kgosi Seatlholo; Psychologist and Health Research Provider Dr Khali Thenga and the Gauteng HOD for Community Safety Nontsikelelo Sisulu to talk about the prevalence of muthi killings in our communities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanhya Mntambo speaks to renowned jazz artist Vuma Levin about his upcoming album titled: The past is unpredictable only the future is certainLISTEN TO PODCAST