ROUNDTABLE TOPIC: WHERE DO YOUNG PEOPLE FIND JOBS?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria. 29 June 2023 9:01 PM
Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994 The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finan... 29 June 2023 7:39 PM
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa. 29 June 2023 5:17 PM
View all Local
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review? Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use t... 29 June 2023 8:12 PM
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site. 29 June 2023 11:16 AM
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out. 29 June 2023 4:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA. 29 June 2023 2:30 PM
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that. 29 June 2023 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Inside EWN
arrow_forward
Inside EWN
arrow_forward
ROUNDTABLE TOPIC: WHERE DO YOUNG PEOPLE FIND JOBS?

ROUNDTABLE TOPIC: WHERE DO YOUNG PEOPLE FIND JOBS?

18 June 2023 9:22 PM

Eyewitness News Managing Editor Ray White is joined by guests
SAYEC national spokesperson Sthandiwe Msomi; NYDA executive. chairperson Asanda Luwaca and Gauteng Premier Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga to talk about where South African young people can find jobs amidst the unemployment crisis. 


More episodes from Inside EWN

ROUNDTABLE TOPIC: HOW IS SA DEALING WITH EXTREME WEATHER EVENTS?

26 June 2023 3:54 AM

Eyewitness News Anchor Graeme Raubenheimer is joined by experts, Western Cape Provincial Minister of local government Anton Bredell; eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele; and Assistant Manager at South African Weather Services Charlotte McBride to talk about the preparedness of  South Africa to deal with extreme weather events. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ROUNDTABLE: CORRUPTION AT ESKOM, WHAT IS THE STATE OF THE ENTITY?

11 June 2023 10:11 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo is joined by Eyewitness News Senior Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger; Energy Expert Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng and SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to talk about the state of Eskom amid sabotage and corruption allegations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ROUNDTABLE: HOW SAFE ARE OUR CHILDREN?

4 June 2023 9:37 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Bernadette Wicks is joined by guests Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane; child protection consultant and author Joan van Niekerk; 

NAPTOSA Executive Officer Lorvica Mathews and Childrens Institute Senior Researcher Lucy Jamieson to talk about events that marked the child protection week and the safety of children in SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Break - Basha Uhuru Festival

4 June 2023 8:24 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Bernadette Wicks speaks to Constitutional Hill CEO Dawn Robertson to talk about the upcoming Basha Uhuru Festival which plans to celebrate the creativity of South Africa's youth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable: WEATHERING THE LOADSHEDDING STORM, WHAT HAVE WE LEARNT SINCE THE POWER CRISIS?

21 May 2023 9:21 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by Trend Analyst Mogorosi Mashilo and Renewable Energy Specialist Trevor Mthombothi to talk about what solutions are there to weather the loadshedding storm.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable - What's the cost of SA's relationship with Russia?

14 May 2023 9:28 PM

EWN Reporter Bernadette Wicks is joined by Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni; International relations Professor John Stremlau and Economist Wayne McCurrie to talk about claims that were made that South Africa provided arms to support the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Break - Dearest MaRiky - A memoir by Louisa Zondo

14 May 2023 8:33 PM

EWN Reporter Bernadette Wicks speaks to Louisa Zondo mother to Riky Rick who was a rapper, singer and songwriter about a book she has written in memory of her son and her journey through grief and healing.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ROUNDTABLE: UNPACKING THE PREVALENCE OF RITUAL KILLINGS AND SACRIFICIAL KILLINGS

30 April 2023 9:26 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo is joined by guests Chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders Kgosi Seatlholo; Psychologist and Health Research Provider Dr Khali Thenga and the Gauteng HOD for Community Safety Nontsikelelo Sisulu to talk about the prevalence of muthi killings in our communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JAZZ GUITARIST VUMA LEVIN ON HIS UPCOMING NEW ALBUM

30 April 2023 8:11 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanhya Mntambo speaks to renowned jazz artist  Vuma Levin about his upcoming album titled: The past is unpredictable only the future is certain

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

World

Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping

Lifestyle

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

29 June 2023 11:41 PM

Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

29 June 2023 11:27 PM

Cape Town police search for missing 7-year-old boy

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA