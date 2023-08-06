What’s government’s relationship with the taxi industry and will the sector ever be formalized and subsidized?

About 40% of South Africans use taxis every day. The industry is arguably the backbone of the public transport sector in the country and there’s no doubt it has a large reach. Are we however any closer to formalising this industry? Eyewitness News Anchor Graeme Raubenheimer is joined by National Spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council Rebecca Phala, Eyewitness News reporter Nthuthuzelo Nene, Cosatu Western Cape Secretary Malvern de Bruyn and Chief Economist at the Antswisa Management Group Miyelani Mkhabela also participated in a conversation around government’s relationship with the taxi industry.
Eyewitness News Editor Mpho Raphata is joined by the IEC’s General Manager for Civic and Democracy Education Moagisi Sibanda; NYDA Executive Chairperson Asanda Luwaca and Rivonia Circle Program Coordinator Khanya Burns-Ncamashe to wrap up the voter registration weekend that was.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso modise is joined by MMC for Public Safety and Security Dr Mgcini Tshwaku to talk about plans to prevent crimes ahead of the festive seasonLISTEN TO PODCAST
PANELLIST:
PROFESSOR JOHN STREMLAU, INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS EXPERT
SIFISO NTOMBELA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL
MARKETING COUNCIL
PRANISH DESAI, SENIOR DATA ANALYST, GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo is in conversation with Director of sport at the University of Pretoria Steven Ball and Sports Anchor at VOW FM Kamogelo Mogale to talk about how we stand together as the nation during big sporting events.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Anchor Chanel September is in conversation with guests.
Debt Rescues Annaline Van Der Poel; Nedbank Wellness and Financial Advisor Dr Frank Magwegwe;
Household affordability index Mervyn AbrahamsEconomist Azar Jammine
to talk about how listeners can navigate these tough economic times.
Eyewitness News Reporter Bernadette Wicks is in conversation with Head of Project Office: Census 2022 - Luqmaan Omar; Director of Research and Advocacy at SERI Lauren Roysten and Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng to talk about the recently released Census Stats 2022.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by Community Leader Loshi Morupa and Deputy Chair of Association of Spaza shops Michael Ramothopo to talk about how the spaza shops in our communities can be regulated.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Anchor Sifiso Zulu is joined by guests Nsfas Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana; South African Union of Students Spokesperson Asiviwe Dlanjwa and the Department of Higher Education Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi with contribution from SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to talk about issues surrounding NSFAS and moreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by the Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga; Director of Classroom Buddies Organisation Christian Kayembe and Registered School Counsellor Esmarie Cillers to talk about how learners can prepare for the upcoming matric examsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by guests Charlotte Nsubuga - Mukusa an Independent Brand Marketing Expert and Vijay Valla Director for Funding Support Department Of Small Business Development to talk about the tough economical times that have seen most people starting up their side hustles while keeping their permanent jobs.LISTEN TO PODCAST