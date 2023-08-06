What’s government’s relationship with the taxi industry and will the sector ever be formalized and subsidized?

About 40% of South Africans use taxis every day. The industry is arguably the backbone of the public transport sector in the country and there’s no doubt it has a large reach. Are we however any closer to formalising this industry? Eyewitness News Anchor Graeme Raubenheimer is joined by National Spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council Rebecca Phala, Eyewitness News reporter Nthuthuzelo Nene, Cosatu Western Cape Secretary Malvern de Bruyn and Chief Economist at the Antswisa Management Group Miyelani Mkhabela also participated in a conversation around government’s relationship with the taxi industry.