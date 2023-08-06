What’s government’s relationship with the taxi industry and will the sector ever be formalized and subsidized?

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town nabs 3rd spot on Time Out's list for best culture Cape Town really is everything to everyone! Now our cosmopolitan city has been ranked as third best for culture. 26 November 2023 12:23 PM
Unveiling the future of fashion Sara-Jayne is joined by Jackie May, founder of Twyg to talk about the recent Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards and the importance of... 26 November 2023 11:27 AM
Trail runners mugged during race Three trail runners in a 100-mile race were robbed on Saturday. 26 November 2023 9:30 AM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
View all Business
SA celeb culture explored in new book by Janine Jellars Sara-Jayne speaks to joburg-based author and influencer Janine Jellars about her latest book, her first fiction outing, entitled ‘... 26 November 2023 11:51 AM
'A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice' Attention all book lovers! Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that's brimming with 130 reading recommendati... 25 November 2023 7:03 PM
How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies “It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other p... 25 November 2023 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
View all Sport
'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'. 24 November 2023 3:51 PM
'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season? Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals. 24 November 2023 2:56 PM
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Inside EWN
arrow_forward
Inside EWN
arrow_forward
What’s government’s relationship with the taxi industry and will the sector ever be formalized and subsidized?

What’s government’s relationship with the taxi industry and will the sector ever be formalized and subsidized?

6 August 2023 9:12 PM

About 40% of South Africans use taxis every day. The industry is arguably the backbone of the public transport sector in the country and there’s no doubt it has a large reach. Are we however any closer to formalising this industry? Eyewitness News Anchor Graeme Raubenheimer is joined by National Spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council Rebecca Phala, Eyewitness News reporter Nthuthuzelo Nene, Cosatu Western Cape Secretary Malvern de Bruyn and Chief Economist at the Antswisa Management Group Miyelani Mkhabela also participated in a conversation around government’s relationship with the taxi industry.


More episodes from Inside EWN

ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION TOPIC : VOTER REGISTRATION AMONGST YOUNG PEOPLE

19 November 2023 9:20 PM

Eyewitness News Editor Mpho Raphata is joined by the  IEC’s General Manager for Civic and Democracy Education Moagisi Sibanda; NYDA Executive Chairperson Asanda Luwaca and Rivonia Circle Program Coordinator Khanya Burns-Ncamashe to wrap up the voter registration weekend that was.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable Topic: Crime prevention measures and concerns ahead of the Festive season

12 November 2023 9:16 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso modise is joined by MMC for Public Safety and Security Dr Mgcini Tshwaku to talk about plans to prevent crimes ahead of the festive season

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION TOPIC : AGOA SUMMIT

5 November 2023 9:34 PM

PANELLIST:

PROFESSOR JOHN STREMLAU, INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS EXPERT

SIFISO NTOMBELA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL
MARKETING COUNCIL

PRANISH DESAI, SENIOR DATA ANALYST, GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside EWN Roundtable : Sports as a major contributor to national building

29 October 2023 9:49 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo  is in conversation with Director of  sport at the University of Pretoria Steven Ball and Sports Anchor at VOW FM Kamogelo Mogale to talk about how we stand together as the nation during big sporting events.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are South African Consumers at a breaking point in the tough economic Environment?

22 October 2023 9:30 PM

Eyewitness News Anchor Chanel September is in conversation with guests.

Debt Rescues Annaline Van Der Poel; Nedbank Wellness and Financial Advisor Dr Frank Magwegwe;

Household affordability index  Mervyn AbrahamsEconomist Azar Jammine

to talk about how listeners can navigate these tough economic times. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable Discussion: Census 2023 - how far has South Africa come over the last ten years?

15 October 2023 9:21 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter  Bernadette Wicks is in conversation with Head of Project Office: Census 2022 - Luqmaan Omar;  Director of Research and Advocacy at SERI Lauren Roysten and Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng to talk about the recently released Census Stats 2022. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Topic : The regulation of Spaza Shops considering the Sowetan Boys who passed-on after eating biscuits bought from a foreign owned spaza shop

8 October 2023 9:22 PM

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by Community Leader Loshi Morupa and Deputy Chair of Association of Spaza shops Michael Ramothopo to talk about how the spaza shops in our communities can be regulated. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable Discussion Topic: Can Nsfas Get Its House In Order?

1 October 2023 9:20 PM

Eyewitness News Anchor Sifiso Zulu is joined by guests Nsfas Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana; South African Union of Students Spokesperson Asiviwe Dlanjwa and the Department of Higher Education Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi with contribution from SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to talk about issues surrounding NSFAS and more

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ROUNDTABLE TOPIC: 35 DAYS TOWARDS THE NSC EXAMS 2023 - HOW CAN LEARNERS PREPARE AND FOCUS DURING THIS PERIOD?

24 September 2023 9:25 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter  Kgomotso Modise is joined by the Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga; Director of Classroom Buddies Organisation  Christian Kayembe and Registered School Counsellor Esmarie Cillers to talk about how learners can prepare for the upcoming matric exams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable Discussion Topic - The Economy Of Side Hustles?

17 September 2023 9:21 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by guests Charlotte Nsubuga - Mukusa an Independent Brand Marketing Expert and Vijay Valla Director for Funding Support Department Of Small Business Development to talk about the tough economical times that have seen most people starting up their side hustles while keeping their permanent jobs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Local

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA's Kevin '2 Guns' Lerena is the new WBC Interim Bridgerweight champion

26 November 2023 2:49 PM

Ramokgopa refutes Stage 8 load shedding claims

26 November 2023 2:25 PM

Ramaphosa: 'Take care of Dr Pixley ka Iseme Hospital, budget maintenance for it'

26 November 2023 1:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA