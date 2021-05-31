Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

Best of CapeTalk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: SA Tourism + TBCSA launches PR campaign to fix SA's image overseas
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Altaaf Kazi - General Manager: Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism
125
Today at 05:10
Targeted interventions to combat staggering youth unemployment rate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
125
Today at 05:46
Northern Cape could request a deviation from daily school attendance Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Geoffrey Van Der Merwe - Spokesperson at Northern Cape Department of Education
125
Today at 06:10
Communicare's Bothasig site invaded
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anthea Houston - CEO at Communicare
125
Today at 06:25
Robben Island Museum absolved of 21 out of 22 allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khensani Maluleke - Robben Island Museum council chair
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Eye tracking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Pieter Blignaut - Affiliated Professor at UFS Department of Computer Science and Informatics
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The fate of Zweli Mkhize and what it means for Ramaphosa's cabinet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Sethulego Matebesi - senior lecturer and academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State
125
Today at 07:20
Mkhize expected to resign says M&G
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lizeka Tandwa
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
45 days to go to start of Tokyo 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Hendricks
125
Today at 08:21
Comparing SA's food prices to the global market
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Tracy Davids - Manager: Commodity Markets & Foresight at the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP)
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
What's happening at Koeberg?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
125
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
125
Today at 10:15
Workers are refusing to return to the office
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Larry Claasen, Moneyweb Deputy Director
125
Today at 11:05
Offender rehabilitation starts with education
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
